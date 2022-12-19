U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements Report/Directory 2022: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area, Technology Type

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the joint venture deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies. 

This report provides details of the latest joint venture agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of joint venture agreements from 2015. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.

There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter joint venture deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.

Joint venture partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.

Another reason for joint venture deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2015 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of joint venture dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in joint venture as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of joint venture deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of joint venture deals.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Joint venture deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active Joint venture dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Joint venture deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2015 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the Joint venture deal.

The appendices to the report includes a comprehensive listing of all Joint venture deals announced since 2015. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area and industry type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Joint venture dealmaking since 2015.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about Joint venture alliances.

Key benefits

  • In-depth understanding of joint venture partnering deal trends since 2015

  • Analysis of the structure of joint venture agreements with real life case studies

  • Comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals since 2015, together with deal terms, value and press release

  • Comprehensive access to actual joint venture contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

  • Insight into the terms included in a joint venture agreement, together with real world clause examples

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Therapeutic area

  • Technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture partnerships
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of joint venture deals
2.3. Success factors for joint venture partnerships
2.4. When joint venture partnerships can be useful
2.5. Attributes of joint venture partnerships
2.6. Aligning partners to make the joint venture work
2.7. Trends in joint venture partnerships since 2015
2.7.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2015 to 2022
2.7.2. Joint venture dealmaking by stage of development 2015 to 2022
2.7.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector 2015 to 2022
2.7.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2015 to 2022
2.7.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2015 to 2022
2.7.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2015 to 2022
2.8. The future of joint venture partnerships

Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Joint venture agreement structure
3.3. Example joint venture agreements
3.3.1. Case study 1
3.3.2. Case study 2

Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top joint venture deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active active joint venture dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2015 to 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd87o5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharma-biotech-and-diagnostics-joint-venture-partnering-terms-and-agreements-reportdirectory-2022-company-a-z-headline-value-therapeutic-area-technology-type-301706052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

