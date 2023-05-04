Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 2,600+ Deals Entered into by Leading Biopharma Companies

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 2,600 manufacturing and supply deals, including contract documents where available.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals.



A supply or manufacturing agreement is normally between a product manufacturer and product owner in which an owner outsources the manufacture and supply of its product(s) to the service company in a defined territory.



Manufacturing and supply agreements provide a popular method of maximizing the value of a product launched into a market. The deals allow the product marketer to focus on its sales and marketing efforts whilst relying on a third party to manufacture and supply product on demand, enabling rapid response to market demands. It also ensures that the marketer does not need to invest in costly infrastructure and expertise ahead of knowing whether the product will be successful or sustainable.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,600 manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual manufacturing and supply contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of manufacturing and supply deal making and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in manufacturing and supply deal making as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapters 3 and 4 provide an overview of the structure of manufacturing and supply deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure manufacturing and supply deals and multicomponent deals where manufacturing and supply forms a part.



Chapter 5 provides a review of the leading manufacturing and supply deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 6 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in manufacturing and supply. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of manufacturing and supply deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as

Abbott

Abbvie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

J&J

Kyowa Hakko

Merck

Mitsubishi

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Takeda

Teva

Valeant

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply deal trends since 2016

Analysis of the structure of manufacturing and supply agreements with real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 2,600 actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the leading bigpharma companies

Comprehensive access to all manufacturing and supply deals entered since 2016

Insight into the terms included in a manufacturing and supply agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

