Global Pharma Microbial Identification Market Report 2022 to 2030: Featuring Thermofisher Scientific, BioMerieux and Beckman Coulter Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharma Microbial Identification Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global market for microbial identification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing concerns regarding food safety, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species are the primary factors driving the growth of this market.

Microorganisms, which include bacteria, yeasts, and moulds, have been essential to the continued existence of humans ever since the beginning of time. In a manner that is analogous to how they were in the past, they are intricately connected to the fields of medicine, biotechnology, and genetic engineering, amongst other fields.

They are utilised because of their one-of-a-kind properties, which enable the production of food and products related to food, as well as the decomposition of materials such as lignocellulosic biomass as a source of second-generation ethanol or biogas, amino acids, antibiotics, hormones, and other therapeutic compounds. This allows for the production of food and products related to food.

At the same time, some genetic properties and metabolic powers of bacteria make them dangerous not only to industry (the spoiling of food) but also to human health.



The global microbial identification market is being driven by a number of factors, including advances in technology that increase the speed and accuracy of microbial identification equipment, an increase in the number of diseases caused by harmful microorganisms, and stricter regulations regarding food safety.

In addition, the attention of pharmaceutical companies has been drawn to the use of microbial identification as a tool for analysing how various medications behave in response to the presence of particular bacteria.

Story continues

From this point forward, it is anticipated that the total revenues garnered by the Microbial Identification Market across the globe would see enormous growth. The report on the Global Microbial Identification Market is an analysis that takes into account all aspects of the market. The research provides an in-depth analysis of the market's most important segments, trends, drivers, and constraints, as well as the competitive landscape and factors that are having a significant impact on the industry.

Companies Mentioned

Thermofisher Scientific

BioMerieux SA

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Pharma Microbial Identification market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Pharma Microbial Identification market?

Which is the largest regional market for Pharma Microbial Identification market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Pharma Microbial Identification market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Pharma Microbial Identification market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Pharma Microbial Identification Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Pharma Microbial Identification Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Pharma Microbial Identification Market Vendors

3.3. Key Industry Strategies

3.4. Tier Analysis 2021 Versus 2030



4. Pharma Microbial Identification Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Pharma Microbial Identification Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. See-Saw Analysis



5. Pharma Microbial Identification Market: By Product & Service, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Instruments & Software

5.3.1.1. Bacterial Identification Systems

5.3.1.2. Microbial Enumeration Systems

5.3.1.3. Bacterial Resistance Identification Systems

5.3.1.4. Microbiology Analyzers

5.3.1.5. Parasitology Analyzers

5.3.2. Consumables

5.3.2.1. Panels/ID Cards & Media

5.3.2.2. Kits

5.3.2.3. Other Consumables

5.3.3. Services

5.3.4. Microbial identification Market, by Method

5.3.5. Phenotypic Method

5.3.6. Proteomic-based Method

5.3.7. Genotypic Method



6. Pharma Microbial Identification Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Mass Spectrometry

6.3.2. PCR

6.3.3. Flow Cytometry

6.3.4. Microscopy

6.3.5. Other Microbial Identification Technologies



7. Pharma Microbial Identification Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Diagnostic Applications,

7.3.2. Pharmaceutical Applications

7.3.3. Food Testing

7.3.4. Beverage Testing

7.3.5. Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing

7.3.6. Environmental Applications

7.3.7. Other Applications



8. Pharma Microbial Identification Market: By End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks

8.3.2. Pharmaceutical Companies & CROs

8.3.3. Food Manufacturing Companies

8.3.4. Beverage Manufacturing Companies

8.3.5. Other End Users

8.3.6. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

8.3.7. Food and Beverage Industry

8.3.8. Water and Environment Industry

8.3.9. Independent Research Laboratories

8.3.10. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.11. hospitals

8.3.12. Others



9. Pharma Microbial Identification Market: By By Methods:, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Phenotypic methods

9.3.2. Proteotypic Methods

9.3.3. Genotypic methods



10. North America Pharma Microbial Identification Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. UK and European Union Pharma Microbial Identification Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Asia Pacific Pharma Microbial Identification Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Latin America Pharma Microbial Identification Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



14. Middle East and Africa Pharma Microbial Identification Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



15. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fu0md-microbial?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharma-microbial-identification-market-report-2022-to-2030-featuring-thermofisher-scientific-biomerieux-and-beckman-coulter-among-others-301744611.html

SOURCE Research and Markets