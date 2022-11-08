Global Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Size to grow USD 1.4 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.3%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

New York, United States , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Size to grow from USD 0.79 billion in 2021 to USD 1.4 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market expansion is predicted to be fuelled by the pharmaceutical market quick expansion, the quick uptake of orphan medications, and rising investment in research and development (R&D). Rapid growth in the need for drug development to fight the COVID-19 virus has positively impacted the pharmaceutical coating equipment market. The Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The Film Coating segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Coating, the global Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment market is categorized into Sugar Coating, Film Coating, Dip Coating, Microencapsulation, and Others. The Film Coating segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry has a significant demand for film-coated tablets since they require less processing time and have relatively thin coats compared to other types of coatings. Tablet film coatings are increasingly being used in pharmaceutical applications, which presents producers with the potential for value capture.

The Standard Coating Pan segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Equipment, the Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment market is categorized into Fluidized Bed Coater, Perforated Coating Pan, and Standard Coating Pan. The Standard Coating Pan segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. It is a typical accessory in the majority of the pharmaceutical industry because it enables quicker coating and even coating solution distribution.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 108 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Coating (Sugar Coating, Film Coating, Microencapsulation, Dip Coating, and Others), By Equipment (Fluidized Bed Coater, Perforated Coating Pan and Standard Coating Pan) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030 “ in detail along with the table of contents.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021

The Global Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The market for pharmaceutical coating in North America is expected to grow owing to the increasing development of novel pharmaceutical goods. Furthermore, the development of generic medications coupled with the development of biosimilars is expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical coating equipment market. In addition, the profitable presence of prominent market players with enormous production capacity also adds to the market's growth in the region. Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market include Ohara Technologies, ACG, Glatt GmbH, Romaco Group, Thomas Processing LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Syntegon Technology GmbH, L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH, DIOSNA (LINXIS Group), GEBRÜDER LÖDIGE MASCHINENBAU GMBH, Invacare Corporation,Sunrise Medical LLC, Ottobock, Pride Mobility Products Corp, GF Health Products, Inc., and 21st Century Scientific, Inc. Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

