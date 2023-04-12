Global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market is likely to witness a revenue of US$ 60 Billion by 2033 at a steady CAGR | Expert Analysts at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market in the United States is projected to grow significantly with a remarkable CAGR of more than 12.3% until 2033, while in Europe, Germany dominates the market with the highest share, and the sales of cold chain packaging in the pharmaceutical industry in Germany are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of approximately 10.9% over the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2022, the global pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market size was worth US$ 13,413 million growing from US$ 6,249.2 million in 2016. Over these years between 2016 and 2022 the market followed an average CAGR of 13.3% withstanding the pandemic lockdown and business disruptions.



In the present year 2023, the net valuation of total demand for pharmaceutical cold chain packaging requirements is likely to be around US$ 15,176.2 million. Further, as per the pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market analysis report, it could progress at a higher compound annual growth rate of 14.8% through 2033. Consequently, the overall valuation of the market is projected to reach US$ 60,100.9 million by the end of this forecast period.

The need for pharmaceutical cold chain packaging facilities has expanded recently due to the introduction of more complicated biologically based medications. Furthermore, increased shipments of vaccinations, hormone therapies, and intricate proteins that need cold chain packaging to be traded at a regulated temperature have also rendered the business rewarding.

Unfortunately, the adoption of pharmaceutical cold chain packaging services is anticipated to be constrained by the high cost and some government regulations.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - Download a sample report

Key Takeaways

The United States pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market generated a revenue of around US$ 2,494.5 million in the year 2022. This revenue share was around 18.6% of the global revenue making the United States the top region for the market.

In Europe, Germany is the leading provider of pharmaceutical cold chain packaging services and contributes 3.8% to the global market share.

In the Asia Pacific region, China tops in sales of pharmaceutical cold chain packaging services and other requirements for both domestic and adjacent markets. The net valuation of this regional market in 2022 was US$ 1,503.7 million and it is also progressing at a 17.7% growth rate.



Story continues

Competitive Landscape for the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market Players

Sonoco ThermoSafe, Cold Chain Technologies, Sealed Air Corporation, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Cryopak, CSafe Global LLC, TemperPack Technologies, Inc., Insulated Product Corp., Global Cooling, Inc., Envirotainer AB, va-Q-tec AG, EMBALL'ISO, Softbox Systems, Sofrigam SAS, DGP Intelsius LLC, Tempack Packaging Solutions SL, TOWER Cold Chain Solutions, Pelican BioThermal LLC, Blue Star Limited, BIOBASE Group, Andores New Energy Co., Ltd., Haier Biomedical Co. Ltd., Tamai Kasei Co., Ltd., Dhruvraj Syndicate, Valor Industries, KODIAKOOLER, WoolCool Ltd., and Allwin Roto Plast among others are some prominent players in the global pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market.

Recent Developments

Pelican BioThermal LLC bought NanoCool Company in February 2020 to expand its line of BioThermal products. After this, the Pelican firm was able to increase its connectivity to last-mile businesses, and laboratories by adding the latter's customers, and regional market sectors.

Sonoco ThermoSafe Company debuted their brand-new Pegasus ULD bulk temperature-controlled containers in September 2020. This is a proactive large temperature-controlled container for biopharmaceutical usage in the world and was certified as a unit load device by the FAA. It enables it to move swiftly and inexpensively through current international cargo transportation and customs procedures.

In June 2020, Softbox introduced Tempcell ECO, which is an innovative curbside recyclable and thermostatic package shipper for the pharmaceutical cold chain market. It makes use of the company's Thermaflute plastic-free insulating technology and is entirely comprised of corrugated cardboard material.



Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13956

Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market by Category

By Packaging Format:

Passive Packaging Single-use or One-way Use Packaging Multiple Use or Reusable Packaging

Active Packaging Reefer Trucks and Containers Active Pallet Containers



By Product:

Small Boxes

Pallets Single Pallets Double Pallets

Large Sized Pallet Containers



By Material:

Polymer Polyethylene Polypropylene PET EPS Polyurethane Others

Metal

Paper



By Application:

Biologics and Biological Samples

Vaccines and Diagnostics

Others



By End Use:

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organization

Blood Banks

Vaccines Packaging Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Other Healthcare Units

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-cold-chain-packaging-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2016 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2016 to 2022

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13956

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Temperature Controlled Pharma Packaging Solutions Market : The global temperature-controlled pharma packaging solutions market is projected to rise at 7.8% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 4 Billion in 2022.

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market : The plastic healthcare packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 24,768.7 million in 2023 to reach an expected valuation of US$ 40,306.8 million by 2033. The demand for plastic healthcare packaging is projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Biodegradable Packaging Market : According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global biodegradable packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 448.2 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2032. The sales of biodegradable packaging are estimated to propel with the top 3 countries projected to hold approximately 25-30% of the market by the end of 2022.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market : The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is all set to witness a staggering CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2030. It is estimated to reach US$ 23.2 Bn by the year 2030.

Protective Packaging Market : The global protective packaging market is set to gain a valuation of US$ 28.3 billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, it is likely to extend at a steady CAGR of 5.0% and register a valuation of US$ 46.1 billion in 2033. Protective packaging sales are anticipated to bolster with the top 5 countries projected to hold approximately 45 to 55% of the market in 2023.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



