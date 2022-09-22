U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market to Reach $2.24 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 1.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing refers to an end-to-end medication production approach that enhances the quality and consistency of various novel drugs and vaccines with minimal capital investments. As compared to batch processing, it operates in a continuous flow, is easier to scale, offers greater control to manufacturers and a higher level of automation, and eliminates physical intervention.

Apart from this, pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing aids in minimizing the medicine formulation duration, risk of human errors, monitoring the production procedures, and improving the product quality to harmonize with the regulatory guidelines. Consequently, the technique is extensively utilized by pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and medicines. At present, it is available in integrated, semi-continuous, and control types.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Trends:

One of the primary factors currently driving the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is the increasing demand for effective medicine production systems for composing various effective biologics at a lower cost. This can be further attributed to the rising drug shortages and the growing prevalence of several chronic ailments across the globe.

Additionally, the rising health concerns, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, have prompted pharmaceutical companies to use continuous manufacturing techniques to compose novel vaccines, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as rapid automation in the pharmaceutical manufacturing methodology and the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as significant improvements in the pharmaceutical sector, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and the escalating awareness about the availability of food and drug administration (FDA) approved medicines, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Therapeutics Type:

  • Large Molecules

  • Small Molecules

Breakup by Formulation:

  • Solid Formulation

  • Liquid and Semi-solid Formulation

Breakup by Application:

  • Final Drug Product Manufacturing

  • API Manufacturing

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

6 Market Breakup by Therapeutics Type

7 Market Breakup by Formulation

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End User

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Baker Perkins

  • Coperion GmbH (Hillenbrand Inc.)

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • Glatt GmbH

  • Korsch AG

  • Novartis AG

  • Siemens

  • SK biotek

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9hn7q

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-continuous-manufacturing-market-to-reach-2-24-billion-by-2027--301630862.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

