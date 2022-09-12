Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Report to 2027 - Featuring AbbVie, Almac, Catalent and Danaher Among Others
Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 176.91 billion by 2027 from USD 107.61 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 8.63% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
The Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 37,848.04 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 40,998.19 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% to reach USD 62,062.90 million by 2027.
The Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 32,241.32 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 35,132.97 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% to reach USD 53,490.17 million by 2027.
The Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 37,525.20 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 40,589.67 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% to reach USD 61,358.02 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Service:
Biologics Manufacturing Services
Biologics API Manufacturing Services
Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services
Drug Development Services
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services
Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing
Capsule Manufacturing Services
Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services
Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services
Tablet Manufacturing Services
Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing
Secondary Packaging Services
End User:
Big Pharma
Generic Pharmaceutical Companies
Small & Mid-Size Pharma
Region:
Americas
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
Mexico
United States
California
Florida
Illinois
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Europe, Middle East & Africa
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Spain
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
AbbVie, Inc.
Aenova Group GmbH
Almac Group
AMRI Global
C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG
Cambrex Corporation
Catalent, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
Evonik Industries AG
Famar Health Care Services
Fareva
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
Lonza Group AG
Pfizer Inc.
Recipharm AB
Serum Institute of India Ltd.
Siegfried Holding AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG
