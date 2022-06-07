U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.02
    +1.52 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.90
    +12.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    +0.0067 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6450
    +0.7440 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,298.95
    -41.73 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.70
    +38.07 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size reached US$ 18.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.07% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Drugs need to be packed safely after production to offer optimum pharmacological effects to patients. As a result, pharmaceutical companies worldwide resort to outsourcing of secondary operations, which include labeling and packaging of drugs, to contract firms. These firms also provide secondary services, such as assembling and secondary packaging of vials, auto-injectors, and prefilled syringes. As pharmaceutical contract packaging is relatively flexible, profitable, and helps keep up with the dynamic market scenario, its demand is escalating worldwide

The lack of expertise, budget constraints, and in-house packaging capabilities are major issues encountered by small pharmaceutical companies in the industry. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for pharmaceutical contract packaging services across the globe. Pharmaceutical contract packaging vendors can undertake several types of packaging projects and easily sort issues arising from complex packaging requirements. These vendors are also investing in research and development activities to enhance the quality of their offerings.

In addition, contract packaging service providers are making considerable attempts to offer highly sophisticated packaging facilities and meet the expectations of their clients. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent rules and regulations by the governing authorities of numerous countries regarding the packaging of drugs acts as another growth-inducing factor of the market. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of smart packaging solutions, such as smart labels, is projected to strengthen the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging market?

  • What are the type of packaging in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key industries in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key product type in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

  • What is the structure of the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the various unit operations involved in a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What is the total size of land required for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the raw material requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the packaging requirements for pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

  • What are the transportation requirements for pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

  • What are the utility requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the manpower requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the capital costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the operating costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What will be the income and expenditures for a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Industry
5.6 Market Breakup by Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Packaging
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.2 Manufacturing
5.11.3 Marketing
5.11.4 Distribution
5.11.5 Exports
5.11.6 End-Use
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.13 Regulations in Generic Industry
5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Market Breakup by Industry
6.1 Small Molecule
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biopharmaceutical
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Vaccine
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Sterile
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Sterile
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Packaging
8.1 Plastic Bottles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Caps and Closures
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Blister Packs
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Prefilled Syringes
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Parenteral Vials and Ampoules
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 China
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 India
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players

11 Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqe4bl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market-report-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301563014.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsIn Paranagu

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • CVS subsidiary will lay off 71 South Florida employees, shut down facility

    CVS Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), will lay off 71 people after it shuts down its Coram facility in Miramar. The terminations will begin at 12006 Miramar Parkway about two weeks from July 31 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 11, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) by Christina Gawrysh, HR business partner director for CVS. Eliminated positions include primary nurse case managers, pharmacists, clinical support technicians, compounding pharmacy technicians, clinical service liaisons, warehouse reps, pharmacy reps, non-registered nurse clinical service liaisons, clinical nutrition liaisons, operations supervisors, a general pharmacy manager, a regional sales manager, and a medical records rep.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsAp

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Alphabet's Waymo, Uber Freight in deal for future self-driving trucks

    Waymo Via, the self-driving trucking unit of Alphabet Inc, and Uber Technology Inc's Freight business on Tuesday said they signed a long-term strategic partnership that would allow future customers to deploy autonomous trucks more efficiently. The companies did not share a timeline for when their partnership could be used by paying customers, and Waymo and Uber Freight declined to disclose financial details of the agreement. Under the partnership, future Waymo customers can use Uber Freight to more efficiently plan their automated and human-driven trucking fleets.

  • AZ man spent 17 days in jail for crime he didn’t commit. He blames American Airlines

    “I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” the man’s attorney said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • Morgan Stanley faces legal action over NC advisor's alleged Ponzi scheme

    Law firms are already targeting financial giant Morgan Stanley over allegations that one of its former advisors ran a million-dollar Ponzi scheme with his clients' money.