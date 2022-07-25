Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market reached a value of US$ 1,242.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,753.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.91% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pharmaceutical drug delivery is a method of administering therapeutic substances into the body. It improves efficiency, safety, and patient experience by controlling the rate, time, and place of drug release. At present, different types of drug delivery systems are available for the release of various therapeutic agents. For instance, gels, liposomes, microspheres, prodrugs, and cyclodextrins are among the effective systems used for peptide and protein therapeutics.



The growing prevalence of diseases, such as respiratory, leishmaniasis, central nervous system (CNS), and systemic fungal infections, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, a significant increase in the number of death rates among the older population and individuals who have cancer is catalyzing the demand for pharmaceutical drug delivery systems.

These systems provide enhanced efficacy and reduced toxicity for anticancer agents. The market is also influenced by consumer inclination towards personalized and minimally invasive (MI) medical therapy. Apart from this, nanoparticles composed of biodegradable polymers are gaining popularity for enhancing drug delivery to the brain. They also assist in fulfilling the stringent requirements placed on drug delivery systems by governing agencies of numerous countries.

These requirements generally include stability against forces generated during aerosolization, biocompatibility, targeting specific sites or cell populations in the lung, drug release in a predetermined manner, and degradation within an acceptable period. In line with this, researchers are focusing on developing new drug delivery systems, which is contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, with the surging cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe, there is a rise in the demand for pharmaceutical drugs, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.



