Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to Reach $9.77 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$9.776 billion by 2026, increasing from US$5.966 billion in 2019.
Introduction
Excipients are pharmacologically inactive chemicals that are added to the active drug substance to help with lubricity, flowability, disintegration, taste, and may provide some type of antibacterial action, as well as helping physiological absorption of the medication. Some of the excipients used in pharmaceutical industries include fillers, binders, lubricants, flavouring agents, sweeteners, chelating agents, solvents, co-solvents, etc.
Market Drivers
Tablets, capsules, oral liquids, topical creams and gels, implants, eye products, injectable products, inhalers, transdermal patches, and suppositories are a few of the dose forms available. Pharmaceutical excipients are used in pharmaceutical dosage forms to help the production process, protect, support, or increase stability.
Cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses are today's leading causes of mortality and disability. In the United States alone, six out of ten individuals suffer from a chronic illness, needing frequent medication. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 463 million individuals (20-79 years) had diabetes in 2019, with this number expected to climb to 700 million by 2045. Indicating a high demand for medication and thus Pharmaceutical Excipients.
Growth Factors
Increasing Research and Development (R&D)
R&D in pharmaceutical excipients has increased in past few years. R&D is crucial in pharmaceutical excipients to enhance the production process and product quality, more research, and development is being done in pharmaceutical formulations using multi-functional excipients. Further, with the development of countries like China and India, R&D is expected to increase in the field of pharmaceutical excipients.
Increasing Chronic Diseases
With increasing chronic diseases, the growing generics market leads to an increase in the development of excipient is the major factor driving the market growth. With the advancement of drug development, there is an increase in pharmaceutical excipients.
Restraints
Pharmaceutical Excipients require mandatory inspections by the regulatory authorities of the manufacturing site. further, huge investment in R&D is a key drawback. If a new drug approval fails, the excipient also fails even if it is not related to the excipient. Moreover, A huge amount of time and cost goes into creating an excipient.
Segmentation:
By excipient type
Polymers
Alcohols
Sugars
Minerals
Others
By formulation type
Oral
Topical
Parenteral
Others
By functionality
Coating Agents
Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners
Lubricants & Glidants
Colorants
Emulsifying Agents
Buffering Agents
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Others
Asia Pacific
China
Australia
Japan
South Korea
India
Thailand
Taiwan
Indonesia
Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
5. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY EXCIPIENT TYPE
6. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY FORMULATION TYPE
7. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY FUNCTIONALITY
8. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
9. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
10. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
Ashland Global Holdings
DuPont
BASF SE
Roquette Feres
Evonik Industries AG
Croda International
Associated British Foods
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Lubrizol Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zk5el
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market-to-reach-9-77-billion-by-2026--301621091.html
SOURCE Research and Markets