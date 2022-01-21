U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Global Pharmaceutical Formulation Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Formulation market will register an incremental spend of about USD 183 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Pharmaceutical Formulation sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers.

Pharmaceutical Formulation Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Pharmaceutical Formulation Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into Major Category Management Objectives for Pharmaceutical Formulation Sourcing:

A targeted strategic approach to pharmaceutical formulation sourcing will provide several opportunities. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on pharmaceutical formulation, buyers may end up focusing on a tactical sourcing strategy without any focus on cost-saving opportunities. Hence, this report focuses on category management initiatives such as top-line growth, scalability of inputs, and green initiatives, which will assist buyers to formulate a strategic procurement strategy.

This report explains the key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy:

www.spendedge.com/report/pharmaceutical-formulation-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 2%-3%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Pharmaceutical Formulation TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of this procurement market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Pharmaceutical Formulation market procurement report covers the following areas:

Some of the top Pharmaceutical Formulation suppliers listed in this report:

This Pharmaceutical Formulation procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Merck & Co. Inc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Mylan NV

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-formulation-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends-spendedge-301463598.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

