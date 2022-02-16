U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Gaining Momentum - Projected to Reach Worth USD 8.01 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research, Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging industry earned revenue of nearly US$ 4.18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to accumulate earnings of approximately US$ 8.01 billion by 2028. Moreover, Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 8.9% in 2021-2028.

Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research

Read Market Research Report Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market- By Drug Type (Biologics, Generic, And Branded), By Application (NASAL, INJECTABLE, And Oral), And By Product (Bottles, Vials, Ampoules, And Syringes & Cartridges): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021–2028

Surge in number of chronic disorders and discovery of new drug molecules has resulted in positive outcomes for pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth in terms of both volume and revenue. Additionally, glass obstructs various kinds of gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide when it tries to enter primary container. This, in turn, helps in reducing risk of medicine getting contaminated. Apart from this, glass packaging of drugs aids in alleviating medicine degradation due to hydrolysis and oxidation. All these aforementioned aspects will help pharmaceutical glass packaging market register marked growth. Furthermore, glass packaging resists escape of volatile products along with enhancing drug stability, thereby optimizing growth of pharmaceutical glass packaging industry.

Moreover, manufacturers of pharmaceutical glass packaging have increased their production capacities for fulfilling needs of pharmaceutical sector and provide effective, visually appealing, attractive, proficiently designed, new styled, and durable packaging for biological medicines. Necessity of elongating shelf life of drugs for its use in healthcare sector over a long run is predicted to facilitate elevation of pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has culminated into large demand for pharmaceutical medicines and this has led to exponential surge in growth of pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Improvement witnessed in healthcare amenities and breakthroughs in drug development research will assist market transverse new paths of growth in upcoming years.

Bottles To Lead Product Segment Over Forecast Timespan:

Growth of segment over 2021-2028 can be attributed to its use in packaging drugs along with its availability in different sizes such as small and large bottles. Reportedly, large bottles are utilized for reagent packaging and infusion & transfusion bottles. Small bottles are used for packing oral drugs.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 4.18 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 8.1 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 8.9% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Gerresheimer AG, Beatson Clark, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Schott AG, Bormioli Pharma S.r.l, Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH, Corning Incorporated, SGD S.A., Nipro Corporation, and Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6785?covid19=true

North America To Account Large Share Towards Regional Market By 2028

Expansion of pharmaceutical glass packaging industry in North America in 2021-2028 is subject to high government investment in pharmaceutical industries across countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Presence of giant manufacturers in region will contribute lucratively towards regional market size.

The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is segmented as follows::

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Drug Type Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Biologics

  • Branded

  • Generic

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Application Outlook (2021-2028)

  • NASAL

  • INJECTABLE

  • Oral

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Product Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Syringes & Cartridges

  • Bottles

  • Vials

  • Ampoules

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market

List of Key Players of Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market:

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Beatson Clark

  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

  • Schott AG

  • Bormioli Pharma

  • Stölzle-Oberglas

  • Corning Incorporated

  • SGD S.A.

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Shandong Medicinal Glass Co.Ltd.

Press Release For Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Thermoform Packaging Market: The global thermoform packaging market is estimated for USD 42,547.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 64,534 Million by 2028; growing at a CAGR of thermoform packaging market will be 5.20 % from 2021 to 2028.

Stand-Up Pouches Market: The Stand-Up Pouches Market accounted for USD 11.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 19.35 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2021 to 2028.

In-Mold Labels Market: The global In-Mold Labels Market accounted for USD 3122 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach over USD 4300 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Packaging Industry

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market-gaining-momentum---projected-to-reach-worth-usd-8-01-billion-by-2028-zion-market-research-301483423.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

