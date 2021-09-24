U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.75
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,558.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,233.25
    -70.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.20
    -10.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    -1.10 (-5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4100
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,259.51
    -1,585.03 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.28
    -66.64 (-6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.77
    -14.58 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report 2021 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Forecast to 2028

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Vials, Bottles, Cartridges & Syringes, Ampoules), by Drug Type (Generic, Branded, Biologic), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is expected to reach USD 7.46 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging is projected to be driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

The cost sensitivity in the healthcare sector and the growing significance of biotech drugs have resulted in the establishment of stringent regulations related to drug delivery products. Many pharmaceutical drugs manufacturing companies are focused on increasing the shelf life of a drug and are therefore making investments in the research and development of glass vials. The newly developed products are expected to aid the growth of glass vials due to the expansive number of applications.

The generic drug type segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue as well as volume over the forecast period. This is due to the significant increase in the volume of generics in the country, which is estimated to face a rapid change in the market dynamics primarily due to the increased competitive intensity and customer consolidation.

Glass packaging is highly preferred in the pharmaceutical industry as it is easy to sterilize with heat and does not react with most of the drugs and medicines being chemically inert. The colored glass packaging can protect the medicines from different wavelengths, including UV rays of the sun. Additionally, glass is easily available all over the world and can be recycled, which has made it an ideal material for the packaging of pharmaceutical products.

The market in North America is expected to witness steady growth in the years to come on account of global key players present in the region. With the rising volume of generic drugs, glass packaging has been increasingly adopted owing to the preexisting established supply chain. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the market growth due to the growing use of pharmaceutical glass packaging in the packaging of immunity-boosting drugs.

Companies in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry have been trying to improve product strength to reduce breakage during the filling of vials. In September 2019, Corning Inc. got approval from the FDA to market its Corning Valor Glass, which enables superior chemical durability and improves resistance to breakage, damage, and particulate contamination.

For instance, Gerresheimer AG, a key German-based pharma glass packaging manufacturer, has developed a metal-free 1 ml Gx RTF long Luer Lock syringe. This particular syringe uses a new technology in which the pin used to shape the cone is made of a special ceramic material instead of the conventional tungsten or alternative metal.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of revenue, the generic drug type segment led the market and accounted for a 71.2% share in 2020. Distrust in the quality of unbranded generic medicines by physicians/patients, high out-of-pocket patient spending for drug purchases, and insufficient government promotion of unbranded generics are likely to promote the use of branded generic drugs over the coming years

  • The ampoules product segment accounted for the largest volume share of 74.7% in 2020. Glass ampoules have been widely used in packaging injection drugs. Ampoules are one of the most used glass-based primary packaging for injectables, and their growth is clearly being seen in the cost-sensitive markets of emerging nations

  • Glass delamination has been a growing concern and has been emphasized by the FDA for better compatibility testing of containers and drugs. The development of glass vials by pharma packaging manufacturers that reduce the chances of delamination and breakage is estimated to result in the continuation of the trend of glass vials occupying a major market share over the coming years

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

  • Parent Market Outlook: Glass Packaging Market

  • Related Market Outlook: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material Trends

  • Major Raw Materials Analysis

  • Type 1 - Borosilicate Glass

  • Boric Oxide

  • Type II Treated Soda Lime

  • Type III Regular Soda Lime

  • Procurement Best Practices

  • Manufacturing Trends

  • Technology Trends

  • Sales Channel Analysis

Regulatory Framework

  • International Organization for Standardization

  • Occupational Hazard and Safety Management Certification

  • U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Market Driver Analysis

  • Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Economies

  • Commodity Value of Glass Increased with Recyclability

Market Restraints Analysis

  • Increased Relevance of Alternate Source

  • Challenges Associated with Glass Surface

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

  • Joint Ventures

  • Mergers & Acquisition

  • New Product Launches & Capacity Expansion

Companies Mentioned

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Nipro Corporation

  • SGD S.A.

  • Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

  • Schott AG

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Bormioli Pharma S.r.l

  • Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd.

  • Beatson Clark

  • Ardagh Group S.A.

  • Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

  • Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

  • Sisecam Group

  • Owens-Illinois, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aet3xp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande has left global investors guessing over whether it will make a key interest payment, adding to fears that Beijing will let overseas bondholders swallow large losses as a liquidity crisis deepens at the world’s most indebted property company. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-explainer-idCAKBN2GC09I to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. A Thursday deadline for paying $83.5 million in interest of a dollar bond passed without remark from Evergrande, and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).