Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Forecast (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Schematic Engineering Industries, Nuaire and Getinge Among Others

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Open Isolator and Closed Isolator), Pressure (Positive Pressure and Negative Pressure), Configuration, Application, and End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical isolator market was valued at 5,966.07 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,560.30 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the pharmaceutical isolator market is attributed to factors such as an increase in investments by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and a regulatory framework to support the adoption of pharmaceutical isolators. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the high cost involved in the operation and maintenance of pharmaceutical isolators.

A pharmaceutical isolator is a device that keeps a pharmaceutical process or activity isolated from the operator and the rest of the world. This might be for the aim of safeguarding a process or activity from microbiological and/or nonviable contamination caused by the operator and the surrounding environment by creating a classified clean or classified aseptic environment. This is referred to as product protection. Moreover, it can be used in protecting the operator and the surrounding environment from hazards arising from the process or activity. This is referred to as "operator protection" or "containment."

A pharmaceutical isolator offers a superior sterile environment than conventional clean rooms. Positive or negative pressures inside the chamber prevent contamination due to operator interference. It ensures long-lasting sterility in accordance with pharmaceutical regulations related to the manufacturing of sterile medical products. Moreover, most of the experts agree that regulatory agencies are no longer impeding progress when it comes to technologies such as pharmaceutical isolators. The guidelines set by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Medicines Agency regarding isolators play an important role in the adoption of isolators in comparison to cleanrooms. FDA mentions isolators 55 times in its latest guideline of manufacturing in an aseptic environment.

A well-designed positive pressure isolator, supported by adequate procedures for its maintenance, monitoring, and controls, offers significant advantages over traditional aseptic processing, including fewer opportunities for microbial contamination during processing. Moreover, FDA acknowledges the removal of operators in the critical areas of pharmaceutical manufacturing, which is expected to propel the adoption of pharmaceutical isolators in the coming years. Trend analysis shows an increasing number of pharmaceutical facilities using isolator technology in the US. In 1998, only 84 facilities were equipped with aseptic filling in isolators. This number increased to 174 facilities in 2000, 201 in 2002, and 258 in 2004. The growth in the number of facilities offering aseptic processing is related to the growth in the production of high-potency drugs. Hence, a supportive regulatory framework will increase the adoption of pharmaceutical isolators and subsequently drive the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. It has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. However, the pandemic has brought several growth opportunities to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to strengthen their research and development for innovating vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The companies are performing clinical trials to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thus, increased clinical trials will lead to vital opportunities for the pharmaceutical isolator providers for biopharmaceutical companies.

Reasons to buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Pharmaceutical isolator market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Pharmaceutical isolator market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Investments by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
5.1.2 Regulatory Framework to Support Adoption of Pharmaceutical Isolators
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 High Cost Involved in Operation and Maintenance of Pharmaceutical Isolators
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industries in Emerging Economies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of Automation in Pharmaceutical Isolator
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market , By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 -Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Share by Type 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Open Isolator
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Open Isolator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Closed Isolator
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Closed Isolator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Analysis And Forecasts TO 2028 - Pressure
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Share by Pressure 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Positive Pressure
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Positive Pressure Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Negative Pressure
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Negative Pressure Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Analysis And Forecasts TO 2028 - Configuration
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Share by Configuration 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Floor Standing
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Floor Standing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Modular
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Modular Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.5 Mobile
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Mobile Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.6 Compact
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Compact Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Analysis And Forecasts TO 2028 - Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Share by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)
10.3 Aseptic Isolators
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Aseptic Isolators Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
10.4 Containment Isolators
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Containment Isolators Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
10.5 Sampling and Weighing Isolators
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Sampling and Weighing Isolators Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
10.6 Fluid Dispensing Isolators
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Fluid Dispensing Isolators Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

11. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Analysis And Forecasts TO 2028 - End-User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Share by End-User 2021 & 2028 (%)
11.3 Hospitals
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
11.4 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
11.5 Research and Academic Laboratories
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Research and Academic Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
11.6 Others
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

12. Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market - Geographic Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14. Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
14.3 Organic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Inorganic Developments
14.4.1 Overview

15. Company Profiles
15.1 ITECO S.R.L.
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Schematic Engineering Industries
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 Nuaire Inc.
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 Comecer
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 Getinge AB
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 Hosokawa Micron Group
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 Azbil Telstar
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 Gelman Singapore
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 Bioquell ( Ecolab Solution)
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewqiui

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-isolator-market-forecast-2021-to-2028---featuring-schematic-engineering-industries-nuaire-and-getinge-among-others-301405675.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

