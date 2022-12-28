U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Global Pharmaceutical Lipid-based Nanoparticles Research Report 2022: Clinical, Financial, and Innovation Landscape of Therapeutics and Vaccines - Private Funding Focuses on Improved LNP Formulations

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lipid-based Nanoparticles for the Pharmaceutical Industry: Pre-clinical and Clinical Advancements" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study offers an in-depth analysis of the current research and industrial developments in use of lipid-based nanoparticles.

Focus areas include key advancements in R&D for the pre-clinical and clinical stages of LNP development for use in therapeutic delivery for different diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The use of LNPs as an mRNA carrier for vaccine delivery is discussed, providing insights on industrial adoption and future perspective.

In addition, the research highlights the challenges and the drivers; important policies; innovations; and key market participants in LNP production and utilization.

In the last decade, nanomedicine and nanotechnology have helped unlock revolutionary therapeutic potential that has positively impacted healthcare. Among the different nanotechnology-based innovations, lipid-based nanoparticles such as liposomes and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) show great promise across multiple therapies.

Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of liposomes for the delivery of cancer drug therapeutics in the early 90s, the recent breakthrough in use of LNPs for mRNA vaccine delivery for COVID-19 has created high interest in LNPs from pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Contract manufacturing of LNPs with diverse phospholipids of different surface charges and effective methods of stabilizing the lipid-based carriers using stabilizers such as cholesterols and emulsifiers to maintain size and drug-loading efficiency are the key focus areas in industrial R&D.

LNPs are chosen widely for drug/vaccine delivery due to their ease in formulation and high biocompatibility in comparison with other polymeric nanocarriers. LNPs have brought a radical change in the treatment of cancer therapy, ensuring improved drug delivery to the target site with minimal side effects.

Importantly, LNPs can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to improve drug delivery in treating brain tumors or neurodegenerative diseases. Apart from therapeutics, use of LNPs for the delivery of nucleic acids, such as pDNA, mRNA, and siRNA, has gained profound interest and potential in demonstrating high capabilities in viral vaccine delivery.

The LNPs offer stability and protection to the mRNA, ensuring better efficacy and enhanced immune response. The last decade witnessed progress in LNPs used for treating complex diseases and as preventative vaccines; however, regulations of LNPs and their large-scale production for uniform size, shape, and product stability limit wide-scale adoption.

The commercialization of LNPs for therapeutic and vaccine delivery holds major promise in transforming global health issues when supported by good manufacturing practices, regulations, and quality control analysis for better clinical translation.

This research answers the following questions:

  • What are the current research advancements in use of LNPs for therapeutic and vaccine delivery?

  • What is the current scenario and progress made in industrial manufacturing and adoption of LNPs?

  • What are the advancements in optimizing stability, targeting ability, formulation, manufacturing, and storage of LNP-based therapeutics?

  • What initiatives are industry participants undertaking to accelerate adoption?

  • What are the expected outcomes of use of LNPs in the pharmaceutical sector, and how does it help to resolve global health challenges?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the R&D Advances for Lipid Nanoparticles in the Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Lipid-Based Nanoparticles: Overview and Significance

  • LNPs Are Better Suited than Liposomes for Nucleic Acid Delivery

  • Next-generation Lipid-based Nanocarriers Display Promising Attributes in Encapsulation and Large-scale Production

  • Second-generation LNPs Offer Better Design Flexibility and Improved Stability

  • First-generation Lipid-based Nanoparticles Are Used Widely in the Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, and Nutraceuticals Industries

  • Research Scope

  • Segmentation

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. LNPs: Formulation, Manufacturing, and Therapeutics Delivery

  • LNPs Constitute a Mix of Lipids and Stabilizers

  • Approved LNP Formulations Encapsulate Diverse Cargo of Different Chemical & Physical Properties

  • Mixing Ratio of Lipids and Aqueous Phase Critically Determine the Size of LNPs and their Entrapment Efficiency

  • High-Pressure Homogenization Is the Preferred Choice for Large-scale Manufacturing of LNPs

  • Microfluidics and Super Critical Fluid Technology Offer Improved Control over Particle Size and Distribution

  • Formulation Techniques Play a Critical Role in Determining Size, Solvent Residue, and Distribution

  • Active and Passive Targeting of LNPs Exhibit Improved Cellular Penetration of Therapeutics with Minimal Systemic Toxicity

  • Rational Design of Lipids for Improved In Vivo Stability of mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Drives Commercialization

  • Lipid-based Nanocarriers Increasingly Used in the Treatment of Various Diseases

4. LNP: Emerging Areas of R&D

  • LNPs Conjugated with Antibody/Ligands Exhibit High Specificity for Cancer Targeting

  • Design and Use of New Phospholipid Combinations, Linkers, and Cholesterol Alternatives Improve In Vivo Stability, Safety, and Transfection of LNPs

  • Lipid and Polymer Hybrid LNPs offer Synergistic Benefits with Improved Stability and Targeting

  • In-line Detection and Tracking of LNPs Formulation Minimizes Production Time and Enables Process Feedback Control

  • Intramuscular and Intravenous Routes of Delivery Are Most Preferred for LNP-based Therapeutics

  • Surface Modification of LNPs and Lyophilization of Lipids and Cargo Exhibit Improved Stability for Long-term Storage

5. Clinical, Financial, and Innovation Landscape of LNPs Therapeutics and Vaccines

  • North America Secures High Funding for Commercial Development of LNP-based Therapeutics

  • Private Funding Focuses on Improved LNP Formulations for Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics

  • Entry of Thermostable and Targeted LNPs-based Therapeutics into Clinical Trials

  • Pharmaceutical Companies Innovate in the Stability, Biodegradation, Formulation, and Cost-Effectiveness of LNPs

  • Lipid Manufacturers Collaborate with API Developers to Leverage LNP-based Therapeutics

  • Therapeutic and Vaccine Formulations Using LNPs Are in Different Phases of Clinical Trial

6. Intellectual Property Analysis

  • North America Holds Highest Share of Patent Filings for LNPs

  • Leading LNPs and mRNA Players Battle on Patent Infringement

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: In-silico and AI-based Lipid Composition Prediction

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Formulation of Stable LNPs with Improved Functionality

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Automated and Microfluidics-based LNP Manufacturing Platform

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Directed Development of LNPs for Tissue-targeted Delivery

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzse7l

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-lipid-based-nanoparticles-research-report-2022-clinical-financial-and-innovation-landscape-of-therapeutics-and-vaccines---private-funding-focuses-on-improved-lnp-formulations-301710599.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

