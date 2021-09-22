U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    -0.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    -10.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7710
    +0.5510 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,319.24
    +1,999.20 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2028

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Molecule Type, by Drug Development Type, by Formulation, by Routes of Administration, by Sales Channel, by Age Group, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 957.59 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.34%

The presence of supportive regulatory legislations, patentability norms, and high funding and investments in the pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to drive market growth. In addition, the broadening of preventive care has created significant opportunities in the market.

The high burden of diseases, economic growth leading to a rise in disposable incomes, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, better healthcare financing, and a rise in the geriatric population have spurred the demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

These factors have also prompted many individuals to use medications to improve their quality of life and wellness. In addition, the emergence of new pandemics, viruses, and drug-resistant infections has provided potential avenues for pharmaceutical manufacturers to accelerate their drug production.

Several drug developers have shifted their preferences towards continuous manufacturing approaches to minimize production costs, overcome medicine shortages, and improve efficiencies.

For instance, in March 2021, CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals announced the construction of the first GMP facility using continuous manufacturing equipment. The company has received a contract from the U.S. government for the production of finished dosage forms and critical APIs.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2029 as the U.S. market represents the largest pharmaceutical industry with a substantial number of drug manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

  • Conventional drug manufacturing captured a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the high penetration of small molecules in terms of usage. An increasing number of regulatory approvals has also positively impacted the segment growth

  • Outsource drug development accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to continuous efforts undertaken by the key service providers to expand their production capacities

  • The Over-the-Counter (OTC) medicines segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the continuous transition from prescription to OTC. This shift from prescription medicines to OTC medicines has potentially benefitted the patients both financially and in terms of better health

  • The children & adolescents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of supportive government initiatives that encourage pediatric studies. The Pediatric Research Equity Act and Best Practices for Children Act are among the few initiatives of the FDA that focus on the development of drugs for children

  • The retail sale channel segment held the maximum revenue share as a large percentage of individuals use a retail pharmacy as their one-stop-shop for pharmaceutical products

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Route of Administration, 2020
3.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Pipeline Analysis
3.3 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Medicine Usage and Spending
3.4 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Impact of COVID-19 Infection
3.4.1 Effects On Supply Chain
3.4.2 Distribution And Logistics Concerns
3.4.3 Pharma Research Into COVID-19
3.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Regulatory Framework
3.5.1 Regulatory Framework In the U.S.
3.5.2 Regulatory Framework in the Europe
3.5.3 Regulatory Framework in China
3.5.4 Regulatory Framework in India
3.5.5 Regulatory Framework in Brazil
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.6.1.1 Rise in pharmaceutical R&D spending
3.6.1.2 Advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies
3.6.1.3 Rise in focus toward healthcare needs in emerging nations
3.6.1.4 increase in geriatric population and incidence of chronic disorders
3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.2.1 Patent expiration of most profitable drugs
3.6.2.2 Pricing pressures on bio/pharmaceutical companies
3.6.3 Market Challenge Analysis
3.6.3.1 Challenges pertaining pharma supply chain
3.6.3.2 Lack of skilled professionals
3.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6.4.1 Increase in number of clinical trials
3.6.4.2 Increasing Investment and funding programs in pharmaceutical manufacturing industry
3.7 Business Environment Analysis
3.8 Market Strategic Alliances
3.9 Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4 Molecule Type Business Analysis
4.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Molecule Type Movement Analysis
4.2 Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)
4.3 Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

Chapter 5 Drug Development Type Business Analysis
5.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Drug Development Type Movement Analysis
5.2 In-house
5.3 Outsource

Chapter 6 Formulation Business Analysis
6.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Formulation Movement Analysis
6.2 Tablets
6.3 Capsules
6.4 Injectable
6.5 Sprays
6.6 Suspensions
6.7 Powders

Chapter 7 Routes Of Administration Business Analysis
7.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Routes of Administration Movement Analysis
7.2 Oral
7.3 Topical
7.4 Parenteral
7.5 Inhalations

Chapter 8 Therapy Area Business Analysis
8.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Therapy Area Movement Analysis
8.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
8.3 Pain
8.4 Diabetes
8.5 Cancer
8.6 Respiratory Diseases

Chapter 9 Prescription Business Analysis
9.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Prescription Movement Analysis
9.2 Prescription Medicines
9.3 Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medicines

Chapter 10 Age Type Business Analysis
10.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Age Type Movement Analysis
10.2 Children & Adolescents
10.3 Adults
10.4 Geriatric

Chapter 11 Sales Channel Business Analysis
11.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis
11.2 Retail
11.3 Non-retail

Chapter 12 Regional Business Analysis
12.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Regional Movement Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

  • Astrazeneca

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Wuxi Apptec

  • Samsung Biologics

  • Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

  • Lonza

  • Pharmaceutical Product Development, Llc

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions

  • Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76zn0d

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-market-report-2021-2028-301383183.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Bought chicken in the last decade? You might get money in a class action lawsuit. How to claim.

    If you purchased chicken, you could be getting money back as part of a $181 million settlement is pending in the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

    A COVID-19 vaccine candidate that employs the company's adjuvant technology produced positive clinical trial results.

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • Whether the FDA approves a COVID-19 booster shot or not, Pfizer and Moderna have already made their money

    It's likely that millions of COVID-19 booster shots will be administered in the U.S. in the coming months, but that doesn’t mean companies like Moderna and Pfizer will report an unexpected revenue windfall this year.

  • Pitney Bowes Is Still Looking Bearish

    This is when a few lucky callers can get to ask host Jim Cramer about securities that they are interested in. On Tuesday's show, one caller asked him about Pitney Bowes . The downtrend is still ongoing as prices have broken below the May lows.

  • Ocugen's India-Based Partner Concludes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Children: Report

    India-based Bharat Biotech has completed the Phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in 2 to 18 years. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. The Company said that data analysis from 1,000 volunteers is ongoing. It will submit the data by next week to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the regulatory authority of India. Ella also said the Phase 2 trials of the Company's COVID-19 intranasal vaccine are expected to be over by next month. As per

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Incyte gets FDA approval for atopic dermatitis drug

    Shares of Incyte Corp. were down 4.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Opzelura as a treatment for some patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The FDA approval for the topical drug came with a warning for serious adverse events - also referred to a black-box warning - that is consistent with oral JAK inhibitors, according to Mizuho Americas analysts. "Bigger picture, this marks yet another approva

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for October 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Back To Back FDA Approval For Incyte - This Time For Jakafi In GVHD

    The FDA has approved Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) approved Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). The approval comes for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with GVHD after the failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy. The approval was based on Phase 3 REACH3 study of Jakafi compared to the best available therapy (BAT) for steroid-refractory chronic GVHD after allogeneic stem cell transplantation. The primary endpoint of the overall response

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the C

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.