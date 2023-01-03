Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration estimated at US$6. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.







Accessories Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR



In the global Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$619.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

3M Company

Alfa Laval

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Danaher

Donaldson Company

Eaton Corporation

GE Healthcare

GEA Group

Graver Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Meissner Filtration Products

Merck Millipore

Novasep

Parker Hannifin

Porvair Plc.

Repligen Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sterlitech Corporation

Synder Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific





