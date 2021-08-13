U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,447.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,091.75
    +13.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.00
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.60
    -0.46 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2810
    -0.1410 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,360.31
    +1,267.21 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.26
    +11.68 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.26
    +30.03 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2020 to 2027) - Featuring Amcor, AptarGroup and Catalent Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market will reach $151.08 billion by 2027, growing by 6.8% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the increase in healthcare coverage, growing aging population, an increase in non-communicable disease, new drug development and government initiatives to promote innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Category, Product, Raw Material, Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, Drug Delivery Mode, End User, and Region.

Based on Packaging Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

  • Primary Packaging

  • Secondary Packaging

  • Tertiary Packaging

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

  • Plastic Bottles

  • Blister Packs

  • Pre-Filled Syringes

  • Closures & Caps

  • Secondary Containers

  • Labels

  • Packaging Accessories

  • Other Products

Based on Raw Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

  • Plastics & Polymers

  • Paper & Paperboards

  • Glass

  • Metal

  • Other Materials

Based on Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

  • Liquid Dosage

  • Solid Dosage

  • Semi-solid and Pressurized Products

  • Other Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms

Based on Drug Delivery Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

  • Oral Drug Delivery

  • Injectables

  • IV Drugs Delivery

  • Topical Drug Delivery

  • Transdermal Drug Delivery

  • Pulmonary Drug Delivery

  • Nasal Drug Delivery

  • Ocular Drug Delivery

  • Other Drugs Delivery Modes

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

  • Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

  • Contract Packaging Companies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Packaging Category, Product, and Raw Material over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Packaging Category
3.1 Market Overview by Packaging Category
3.2 Primary Packaging
3.3 Secondary Packaging
3.4 Tertiary Packaging

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
4.1 Market Overview by Product
4.2 Plastic Bottles
4.3 Blister Packs
4.4 Pre-Filled Syringes
4.5 Closures & Caps
4.6 Secondary Containers
4.7 Labels
4.8 Packaging Accessories
4.9 Other Products

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Raw Material
5.1 Market Overview by Raw Material
5.2 Plastics & Polymers
5.3 Paper & Paperboards
5.4 Glass
5.5 Metal
5.6 Other Materials

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Pharmaceutical Dosage Form
6.1 Market Overview by Pharmaceutical Dosage Form
6.2 Liquid Dosage
6.3 Solid Dosage
6.4 Semi-solid and Pressurized Products
6.5 Other Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Delivery Mode
7.1 Market Overview by Drug Delivery Mode
7.2 Oral Drug Delivery
7.3 Injectables
7.4 IV Drugs Delivery
7.5 Topical Drug Delivery
7.6 Transdermal Drug Delivery
7.7 Pulmonary Drug Delivery
7.8 Nasal Drug Delivery
7.9 Ocular Drug Delivery
7.10 Other Drugs Delivery Modes

8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
8.1 Market Overview by End User
8.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
8.3 Contract Packaging Companies
8.4 Retail Pharmacies
8.5 Other End Users

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027
9.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country
9.2.1 Overview of North America Market
9.2.2 U.S.
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country
9.3.1 Overview of European Market
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Germany
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Italy
9.3.7 Russia
9.3.8 Rest of European Market
9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country
9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
9.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America Market
9.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 Other National Markets

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview of Key Vendors
10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
10.3 Company Profiles

  • Amcor PLC

  • AptarGroup, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Berry Global Group, Inc.

  • Catalent, Inc.

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens Illinois, Inc.)

  • Schott AG

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

  • WestRock Company

  • RELATED REPORTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxglwj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Formed Doji Day Following Robust PPI

    The dollar edged higher

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • McDonald’s franchise settles case of Covid masks made from ‘dog diapers’ and coffee filters given to staff

    The lawsuit alleges that at least 25 people were infected from an outbreak at the Oakland restaurant

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • UK exports to EU return to pre-Brexit levels

    The Office for National Statistics cautioned against over interpreting the numbers, which it said could be influenced by the pandemic.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • When to expect the best lumber deals

    The wholesale price of lumber is down 69% since its May peak. That cut is finally starting to pass over to the retail side.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • The US used-car bubble has burst

    In July, used-car prices slowed down, after galloping upwards in the spring and early summer. It was part of a more tempered rate of inflation, which should allay fears of an overheating economy.

  • Sequoia's China Portfolio Hits Speed Bump After Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital and its Beijing affiliate have spent over a decade scattering more than $10 billion across China's multitude of startups, backing the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc. while becoming a powerhouse brand among the venture firms aiming to strike it rich there.Now, the prospects for investments in that country are mired in uncertainty, as regulatory actions on both sides of the Pacific squeeze China’s technology industry and create unpredictability for its financ