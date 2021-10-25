Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Reach $161.6 Billion by 2026
Abstract: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Reach $161. 6 Billion by 2026 . A key sector of the global packaging industry, pharmaceutical packaging is designed to offer protection and storage of various types of pharmaceutical products like medications, drugs and others.
New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799351/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing healthcare awareness, new drug approvals, rising healthcare spending and buoyant market for biopharmaceuticals and generics. The demand for packaging in pharmaceutical industry is also propelled by regulations pertaining to tracing and serialization of products. The advent of novel biochemical compounds and drug delivery systems along with innovations in pharmaceuticals like blow fill seal vials, prefilled syringes and powder applications are influencing the packaging market. Another factor driving the market growth is rising geriatric population and increasing incident of chronic conditions, pushing the demand for new and effective pharmaceutical products. The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is providing support to the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging estimated at US$98.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Plastics & Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$83.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper & Paperboards segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market. Plastics and polymers segment dominate market share, due to their easily moldable nature and ability to provide protective capabilities in a cost effective manner. Paper and paperboard is another key type of material used in packaging of pharmaceutical products, specifically for secondary and tertiary packaging purposes. The material finds use in making shrink wraps, cartons, cardboards, and boxes.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $24 Billion by 2026
The Pharmaceutical Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a major market and likely to play an active role in driving the popularity and adoption of pharmaceutical packaging solutions in the region due to launch of various products with specific packaging needs. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, availability of advanced technological research platforms, include the increasing funding towards research and development and increased government support. Growth in Europe is fueled by increasing pharmaceutical production and rising adoption of flexible packaging solutions by leading pharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth due to expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing pharmaceutical production, a sizeable patient pool, rising consumer awareness and the need for novel packaging materials.
Glass Segment to Reach $25 Billion by 2026
Glass is a key material used in pharmaceutical packaging, primarily due to the inert nature of glass. The market for glass packaging material is expected to continue witnessing high demand drive by the increasing availability and manufacture of atmosphere-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs. In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 246 Featured)
3M Company
Amcor plc
AptarGroup, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Berry Global, Inc.
Catalent, Inc.
CCL Industries Inc.
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.
Gerresheimer AG
Klöckner Pentaplast Group
MaxQ
McKesson Corporation
Schott AG
Vetter Pharma International GmbH
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
WestRock Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799351/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Remains Stable
COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile,
Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge
Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine
Development Spurs Demand for Packaging Products
EXHIBIT 2: Production Capacity of COVID-19 Vaccines by Company
in Millions of Doses for 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology
Contract Packaging Companies Focus on Innovations Amidst the
Pandemic
Valor Glass Gains Prominence for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging
A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries
Fuel Growth kin Packaging Market
Primary Packaging Solutions Lead the Market
Plastics & Polymers: The Preferred Material for Pharmaceutical
Packaging
Plastic Bottles Represent Leading Product Type in Pharma
Packaging Market
Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for
Packaging Solutions
EXHIBIT 4: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma
Packaging Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in
Packaging and Delivery Techniques
EXHIBIT 6: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for
Pharma Packaging Makers
EXHIBIT 7: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %):
2020E
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 11: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for
Packaging Manufacturers
Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity
EXHIBIT 12: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging
Market
With Emerging Economies Becoming Hubs of Pharma Manufacturing
Activity, Growth Potential in Store for Pharma Packaging
Companies
Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in Store
Increased Demand for Novel Glass Variants for Packaging Vaccines
Efforts to Boost Manufacturing of Glass Vials and Prefilled
Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccine Gain Traction
Fears of Glass Vial Shortage Prompts Flurry of Industry Activities
Glass Bottles: The Largest Product Type
Glass Ampoules Emerge as a Preferred Packaging Option for
Pharma Companies
Silica Bottles Facilitate Targeted Drug Delivery
Recyclability and Sustainability Increases Commodity Value of
Glass, Paving Way for Use in Pharma Sector
Concerns over Sustainability of Plastic Brings to Light the
Importance of Glass for Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies
Innovative Glass Packaging Solutions Help Improve Quality of Drugs
SCHOTT Offers syriQ BioPure® and SCHOTT TOPPAC® Syringes
Corning Creates Boron-Free Valor® Glass
VIALEX? Technology: An Innovative Glass Vial
Glass Flakes: A Key Concern for the Pharmaceutical Glass
Packaging Manufacturers
Aluminosilicate Glass Emerges as a Solution to the Issue of
Glass Flakes
Parenteral Packaging Market Drives Demand for Novel Packaging
Solutions
EXHIBIT 13: Parenteral Packaging Market by Product (in %) for
2020E
Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance
Supports Growth
R&D Initiatives Set Perfect Stage for Market Growth
Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible
Packaging
EXHIBIT 14: Global Flexible Packaging Market by End-Use (in %)
for 2020
EXHIBIT 15: Flexible Packaging for Healthcare Market Breakdown
by End-Use (in %): 2020
Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Makes Widespread Use of Caps
and Closures
Self-Administration Drug Delivery Devices Fuel Market Growth
Small Batch Productions Find Favor in Pharma Industry
Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical
Packaging Applications
Rising Demand for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Solutions
in Pharma Industry
Demand Continues to Grow for Ready-to-Use Packaging Systems
Labeling & Serialization Benefits from Increased Focus on
Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs
EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting
Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022
Tamper-Proof Packaging Gains Prominence in Pharmaceutical Industry
Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Boosts Market
Prospects
Smart Pharma Packaging Solutions Influence Market Prospects
Digitization Facilitates Transformation Pharmaceutical
Packaging Space
AI and Data: Role in Inspection and Minimizing Non-Compliance
for Pharma Packaging Sector
Blockchain Comes into Spotlight to Fight Counterfeiting of Drugs
Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive Growth in
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
Intelligent Pharmaceutical Packaging Focus on Improving User
Experience
A New Hybrid Material for Packaging COVID-19 Vaccines and Other
Biologics: Combining the Best of Glass and Plastic
Sustainable Packaging: An Important Consideration for Pharma
Packaging Companies
Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate
Counterfeit Products Influence Market Development
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics &
Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastics & Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics & Polymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper &
Paperboards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper & Paperboards by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Bottles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Plastic Bottles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Bottles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Parenteral
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Parenteral Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Parenteral Containers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Caps & Closures
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Caps & Closures by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Caps & Closures by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Blister Packs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Blister Packs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Blister Packs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Labels &
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Labels & Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Labels & Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Fillable
Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Pre-Fillable Syringes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Fillable Syringes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Fillable
Inhalers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Pre-Fillable Inhalers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Fillable Inhalers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Contract Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Pharmacy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Institutional
Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Institutional Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Institutional Pharmacy
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in the US: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper &
Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by
Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass,
Metals and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics &
Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral
Containers, Caps & Closures, Blister Packs, Labels &
Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by
Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps &
Closures, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable
Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps & Closures,
Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes,
Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract
Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing,
Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing, Retail
Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper &
Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging
by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass,
Metals and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral
Containers, Caps & Closures, Blister Packs, Labels &
Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging
by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps &
Closures, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable
Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps & Closures,
Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes,
Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract
Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging
by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract
Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing, Retail
Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper &
Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by
Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass,
Metals and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral
Containers, Caps & Closures, Blister Packs, Labels &
Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by
Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps &
Closures, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable
Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps & Closures,
Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes,
Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Packaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract
Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799351/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001