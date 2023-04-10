Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Valuation to Skyrocket to US$ 464.4 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

The pharmaceutical packaging market has enormous potential for growth due to increasing demand for specialized packaging, regulatory requirements, government support, and environmental concerns. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a significant contributor to the market's revenue, while innovation and growth are expected to present new opportunities.

New Delhi, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at US$ 133.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 464.4 billion by the end of 2031, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The demand for pharmaceutical packaging is primarily driven by the growing need for safe and reliable packaging solutions to protect drugs from contamination, damage, and theft during transportation and storage. Additionally, the increasing demand for generic drugs, biologics, and personalized medicine is expected to further boost the demand for innovative packaging solutions. However, the market is also affected by the availability of raw materials, transportation costs, and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the last few years, the global output of pharmaceutical products has been steadily increasing, driven by factors such as population growth, increasing life expectancy, and rising healthcare expenditure.

In recent years, the trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions has gained momentum, with pharmaceutical companies increasingly focusing on reducing their environmental impact in the global pharmaceutical packaging market. This has led to the development of new and innovative packaging solutions, such as biodegradable plastics and recycled materials, which are expected to drive the market's growth in the future.

In addition to the growing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, the market is also driven by government regulations aimed at improving patient safety and preventing drug counterfeiting. Regulations such as the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and the European Union's Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) require pharmaceutical companies to implement serialization and traceability measures, which has led to an increased demand for secure packaging solutions.

Current Trends and Future Outlook of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The market is witnessing several trends, including the

Increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions,

Growing demand for smart packaging solutions, and the

Rising use of automation and robotics in packaging processes

The future of the pharmaceutical packaging market looks promising, with increasing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. The use of digital technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence is expected to revolutionize the industry, enabling greater traceability and security in the supply chain. Additionally, the growing demand for personalized medicine and biologics is expected to drive the demand for specialized packaging solutions.

Key Report Findings

Primary packaging is set to generate over 72% of the market revenue, categorized by type.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is highly fragmented, with the top six players holding less than 16% revenue share.

Plastic packaging is anticipated to contribute over 36% of the market revenue, classified by material.

Oral drug packaging application is projected to account for more than 32% of the market revenue.

Prescription drugs are expected to generate over 72% of the global pharmaceutical packaging market's revenue.

Contract Packaging Emerges as Key Solution for Industry's Evolving Needs

Contract packaging has emerged as a popular solution for pharmaceutical companies looking to outsource their packaging needs to specialized packaging companies. This trend has been on the rise in recent years, and according to a report by Astute Analytica, contract packaging is projected to contribute more than 32% revenue to the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Contract packaging companies offer a range of services, such as product packaging, labeling, printing, serialization, and distribution. In addition to this, most of the pharma companies are slowly shifting their operation to contract players as they offer specialized expertise in packaging design, materials selection, and compliance with regulatory requirements, which help them streamline their operations and reduce costs.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the contract packaging market in the pharmaceutical industry is the increasing demand for specialized packaging solutions. With the growing complexity of drugs and drug delivery systems, pharmaceutical companies require specialized expertise in packaging design and materials selection to ensure that their products are packaged safely and effectively.

Apart from this, increasing regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical packaging is driving the market growth further. The regulatory landscape is constantly evolving, and pharmaceutical companies must ensure that their packaging meets the latest requirements to ensure product safety and compliance. Contract packaging companies can help pharmaceutical companies to navigate these requirements and ensure that their packaging is compliant with the latest regulations.

Asia Pacific is Growing Fastest in Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market and to Generate Revenue of over US$ 126.4 billion by 2031

The Asia Pacific region is expected to generate more than US$ 126.4 billion in revenue for the global pharmaceutical packaging market by 2031, according to a report by Astute Analytica. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies, a large regional output, a sizable population and consumer base, a robust manufacturing base, government support to push manufacturing activities, and a strong presence of contract packaging companies. Moreover, it has a strong presence of contract packaging companies, which provide specialized expertise in packaging design, materials selection, and compliance with regulatory requirements. These companies offer a range of services, such as product packaging, labeling, printing, serialization, and distribution, which can help pharmaceutical companies to streamline their operations and reduce costs.

The Asia Pacific region is home to several leading pharmaceutical companies, including Takeda Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharma, and Eisai. These companies have a strong presence in the region, with a wide distribution network and a diverse product portfolio. The region also has a large regional output of pharmaceutical products, with countries like China and India being major producers of generic drugs. This has led to a growing demand for packaging solutions, such as blister packs, vials, and ampoules, which are required for the storage and transportation of these products.

Moreover, the governments in the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical packaging market are actively supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical industry by pushing for increased manufacturing activities. For instance, the Indian government's "Pharma Vision 2020" initiative aims to make India a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, which is expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical packaging solutions in the region.

Highly Fragmented Pharmaceutical Market: Top 6 Players Contribute Less than 16%

Many companies are operating in the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market to provide various products. Through extensive research, Astute Analytica found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging markets. Leading companies expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The cumulative market share of the six major players is close to 15.80%, and the rest of the market share is captured by others. Wherein, Amcor is one of the leading players in the global pharmaceutical packaging market, with a strong focus on providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. The company offers a wide range of products, including flexible and rigid packaging solutions, which cater to the diverse needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

Amcor's strong position in the market is reflected in its revenue share, which is estimated to be more than 5% of the global pharmaceutical packaging market. This market share is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and quality, as well as its ability to cater to the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

The company's success can also be attributed to its focus on sustainability, with a goal to make all of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. This commitment to sustainability has led to the development of innovative packaging solutions such as the Eco-Tite R and UltraGuard products, which are designed to reduce waste and improve the environmental impact of pharmaceutical packaging.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Amcor

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Berry Global, Inc.

Catalent (US)

CCL Industries, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

International Paper

Owens Illinois, Inc.

Schott AG

SGD Pharma

Vetter Pharma International

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WestRock Company

Other Prominent Players

