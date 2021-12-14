U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in the Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market by Material (Metals, PTFE, Nitrile Rubber, Silicone, EPDM, FKM, FFKM, UHMWPE, PU), Type (O-Ring Seals, Gaskets, Lip Seals, D Seals), Application (Manufacturing Equipment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical processing seals market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

O-rings accounted for the largest market share in pharmaceutical processing seals market.

O-rings accounted for the largest market share in the pharmaceutical processing seals market. O-rings are used in pharmaceutical equipment used during the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical processing seals is driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. The factors contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical sector, globally are increasing incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle diseases, growing elderly population, and improved healthcare system. O-rings are used in applications such as cryogenic, bioprocessing, and others. The type of equipment, which highly consumes O-rings are agitators and hydraulic cylinders, the huge consumption of which, is expected to drive the pharmaceutical processing seals market, globally.

Silicone is the fastest-growing material for pharmaceutical processing seals.

Silicone is estimated to be the fastest-growing material for pharmaceutical processing seals between 2021 and 2026. Silicone is preferred in the pharmaceutical industry due to its properties such as flexibility and stability in extreme pressure and temperature conditions, chemical inertness, and minimal bacterial growth. Silicone is the apt material for pharmaceutical processing seals used in pharmaceutical equipment when purity and cleanliness is highly concerned. It is used in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing O-rings, diaphragms, elastomer seals, and gaskets. The growth in the consumption of these seals in pharmaceutical equipment is expected to drive the market for silicone-based pharmaceutical processing seals, globally.

North America is the largest market for pharmaceutical processing seals.

North America was the largest market for pharmaceutical processing seals in 2020, owing to the presence of strong and developed pharmaceutical industry in the region. North America consists of some of the major pharmaceutical markets of the world, such as the US and Mexico. The huge production of pharmaceutical drugs in the region has boosted the pharmaceutical equipment market which has increased the demand for pharmaceutical processing seals. Factors contributing to the increased pharmaceutical production in the region are huge demand for generic and biosimilar drugs, huge healthcare expenditure, increasing elderly population, and growing incidence of lifestyle diseases. The huge production and consumption of pharmaceuticals in the region is expected to drive the pharmaceutical processing seals market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market
4.2 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market in North America, by Country and Application, 2020

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for OTC Drugs
5.1.1.2 Increasing Instances of Chronic Diseases
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Growing Elderly Population
5.1.3.2 Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in the Emerging Economies
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Increasing Overall Costs Owing to Dynamic Regulatory Measures
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.3.1 Global GDP Outlook

6 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market, by Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metals
6.2.1 Ability to Withstand High Pressure and Temperatures Makes Metals Ideal for Use in Pharmaceutical Processing Seals
6.3 Ptfe
6.3.1 Growing Markets for O-Rings and Gaskets Are Driving Demand for Ptfe in Pharmaceutical Processing Seals
6.4 Silicone
6.4.1 Inherent Properties of Silicone Boost Its Demand for Pharmaceutical Processing Seals
6.5 Nitrile Rubber
6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Nitrile Rubber-Based O-Rings Due to Their Low Compression Set, High Tensile Strength, and High Abrasion Resistance Properties
6.6 Epdm
6.6.1 Resistance to Chemicals and Thermal Reactions is One of the Major Properties of Epdm Driving Its Demand for Making Pharmaceutical Processing Seals
6.7 Fkm
6.7.1 Increasing Demand for High Performance Seals in Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturing to Drive Market for Fkm
6.8 Ffkm
6.8.1 Application of Fkkm for High-End Applications to Drive Demand
6.9 Polyurethane
6.9.1 Increasing Demand for New and Innovative Pharmaceutical Products is Driving the Market for D Seals
6.10 Uhmwpe
6.10.1 Increasing Demand for New and Innovative Pharmaceutical Products is Driving Market for Uhmwpe

7 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 O-Rings
7.2.1 Increasing Demand for O-Rings in Pharmaceutical Industry is Due to Their Cost-Effectiveness and Versatility
7.3 Gaskets
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Especially in the Developing Economies is Driving the Market for Gaskets
7.4 Lip Seals
7.4.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry is Driving the Market for Lip Seals
7.5 D Seals
7.5.1 Increasing Demand for New and Innovative Pharmaceutical Products is Driving the Market for D Seals
7.6 Others

8 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing Equipment
8.2.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry is Driving Demand in Manufacturing Equipment Segment
8.3 Others

9 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Key Market Development
10.3.1 Acquisitions
10.3.2 New Product Launches

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Trelleborg Ab
11.2 Freudenberg Group
11.3 Flowserve Corporation
11.4 James Walker Group
11.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation
11.6 Saint-Gobain Sa
11.7 Garlock
11.8 John Crane
11.9 Idex Corporation
11.10 Techno Ad Ltd.
11.11 Precision Associates, Inc.
11.12 Maclellan Rubber Ltd.
11.13 Marco Rubber and Plastic Products, Inc.
11.14 Seals and Design, Inc.
11.15 Darcoid of California
11.16 American High-Performance Seals
11.17 Vulcan Engineering Limited
11.18 Canada Rubber Group Inc.
11.19 Etannor Sealing System
11.20 Additional Company Profiles
11.20.1 Aesseal
11.20.2 Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.
11.20.3 Performance Sealing Inc.
11.20.4 Technetics Group
11.20.5 C. Otto Gehrckens GmbH and Co. Kg Seal Technology
11.20.6 Wika Alexander Wiegand Se and Co. Kg
11.20.7 Intec Seals

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd05s9

