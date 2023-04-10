Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Exceed $55.3 Billion by 2030 with 6.3% CAGR

Zion Market Research

According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market size & share revenue is poised to grow about $55.3 B by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.3%. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are HAUPT Pharma AG, Abbott Laboratories, NextPharma, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Althea Technologies, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Royal DSM N.V and Nipro Corp, Aenova, Alkermes plc, Associates of Cape Cod Inc, BioPharma Solutions, Coldstream Laboratories Inc, Covance Inc, Cytovance Biologics Inc, Dalton Pharma Services, DPT Laboratories, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Fresenius Kabi, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM), Halo Pharmaceutical, IGI Laboratories, Lyophilization Technology Inc, Metrics Inc, Mikart Inc, Patheon Inc, Pillar5 Pharma Inc, Velesco Pharma, etc

Washington, DC, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market By Product Type (Tablets, Capsule, Lozenge, Powder, And Others), By Drug Releases Pattern (Instant Release, Sustained Release, Extended Release, Effervescent Tablets, Chewable Tablets, Enteric Release), By Region– Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 30.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 55.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing? How big is the Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Industry?

Report Overview:

The global pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 30.1 Billion in 2022 and is further predicted to reach USD 55.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Story continues

Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing involves outsourcing the manufacturing of tablets, capsules, and other solid dosage forms to third-party contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These CMOs specialize in the manufacturing, packaging, and labeling of pharmaceutical products for pharmaceutical companies. By outsourcing these services, pharmaceutical companies can focus on their core competencies, such as research and development, and reduce their capital expenditures.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pharmaceutical-solid-dosage-contract-manufacturing-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 190+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Growth Factors

The global pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market is driven by various factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals worldwide, which is fueled by factors such as an aging population and a growing incidence of chronic diseases. The need for cost-effective solutions is also driving the market, as pharmaceutical companies seek to reduce their capital expenditures and focus on core competencies such as research and development. Technological advancements such as automation and continuous manufacturing are also driving the market, as they offer potential cost savings and improved efficiency.

The market presents several opportunities for growth. The trend towards outsourcing and the need for specialized formulations and personalized medicine provide opportunities for contract manufacturers to expand their client base. Additionally, the growing importance of biologics and biosimilars in the pharmaceutical industry presents an opportunity for contract manufacturers to develop and expand their capabilities in this area. Advancements in technology, such as automation and continuous manufacturing, provide opportunities for contract manufacturers to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

However, the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing industry also faces several restraints. Regulatory hurdles and compliance requirements can be time-consuming and costly. Increasing competition and pricing pressures can make it difficult for some contract manufacturers to stay competitive. Supply chain disruptions and the need for significant investments in equipment and facilities are also potential restraints.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/pharmaceutical-solid-dosage-contract-manufacturing-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 30.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 55.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players HAUPT Pharma AG, Abbott Laboratories, NextPharma, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Althea Technologies, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Royal DSM N.V and Nipro Corp. Aenova, Alkermes plc, Associates of Cape Cod Inc., BioPharma Solutions, , Coldstream Laboratories Inc., Covance Inc., Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Dalton Pharma Services, DPT Laboratories, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM), Halo Pharmaceutical, IGI Laboratories, Lyophilization Technology, Inc., Metrics Inc., Mikart, Inc., Patheon, Inc., Pillar5 Pharma Inc., and Velesco Pharma, etc. Key Segment By Product Type, By Drug Releases Pattern, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented based on product type, drug release pattern, and region.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into tablets, capsules, powder, lozenge, and others. The tablets segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increased popularity of tablets as a preferred dosage form by patients due to their ease of administration, portability, and convenience. Tablets also offer better stability and longer shelf life compared to other solid dosage forms, making them an attractive option for pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, tablets can be produced at a larger scale, allowing for cost savings through economies of scale. These factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on drug release pattern, the market is segmented into instant release, sustained release, extended release, effervescent tablets, chewable tablets, and enteric release. The sustained release segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further predicted to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly due to increasing demand for medications that provide a slow and steady release of the active ingredient over an extended period. Sustained-release formulations allow for reduced dosing frequency, better patient compliance, and improved therapeutic outcomes.

These formulations are particularly useful for chronic conditions that require continuous medication and where it may be difficult for patients to adhere to a dosing regimen. In addition, sustained-release formulations can also reduce the risk of side effects and toxicity associated with high doses of medication, as they release the active ingredient slowly over time. This has led to increased interest from pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers in developing sustained-release formulations for a variety of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and pain management. These factors further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Tablets

Capsule

Lozenge

Powder

By Drug Releases Pattern

Instant Release

Sustained Release

Extended Release

Effervescent Tablets

Chewable Tablets

Enteric Release

Browse the full “Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market By Product Type (Tablets, Capsule, Lozenge, Powder, And Others), By Drug Releases Pattern (Instant Release, Sustained Release, Extended Release, Effervescent Tablets, Chewable Tablets, Enteric Release), By Region– Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-solid-dosage-contract-manufacturing-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market include -

HAUPT Pharma AG

Abbott Laboratories

NextPharma

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Althea Technologies

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Royal DSM N.V and Nipro Corp. Aenova

Alkermes plc

Associates of Cape Cod Inc.

BioPharma Solutions

Coldstream Laboratories Inc.

Covance Inc.

Cytovance Biologics Inc.

Dalton Pharma Services

DPT Laboratories

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM)

Halo Pharmaceutical

IGI Laboratories

Lyophilization Technology Inc.

Metrics Inc.

Mikart Inc.

Patheon Inc.

Pillar5 Pharma Inc.

Velesco Pharma

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market size was valued at around US$ 30.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 55.3 billion by 2030.

Based on product type, the tablets segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on release pattern, the sustained release segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pharmaceutical-solid-dosage-contract-manufacturing-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Industry?

What segments does the Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Drug Releases Pattern, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2007

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the largest pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include increasing demand for generic drugs, rising healthcare costs, and a growing aging population. Additionally, outsourcing manufacturing to contract manufacturers allows pharmaceutical companies to focus on their core competencies, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increased demand for certain medications, further boosting the growth of the contract manufacturing market. These factors drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2021, Catalent announced the acquisition of RheinCell Therapeutics, a German-based cell therapy company. The acquisition will help Catalent expand its capabilities in the cell and gene therapy space, which is a growing area of the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, in January 2022, Catalent announced plans to invest $100 million in expanding its biologics manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, USA. This expansion will help Catalent meet the increasing demand for biologics manufacturing services.

In September 2021, Lonza announced the expansion of its cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility in Pearland, Texas. The expansion will double the facility's manufacturing capacity and is expected to be completed in 2023. Additionally, in October 2021, Lonza announced a collaboration with Cryoport, a logistics company specializing in cell and gene therapies, to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the industry.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/pharmaceutical-solid-dosage-contract-manufacturing-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Forensic Technologies Market by Service Type (DNA Profiling, Chemical Analysis, Biometric/ Fingerprint Analysis, Firearm Analysis and Others), and by Application for Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense and Biosurveillance, Judicial/Law Enforcement and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/forensic-technologies-market

Oncology Biosimilar Market by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Neutropenia Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Others), By Drug Type (mAb, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic Agents, G-CSF, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oncology-biosimilar-market

Compounding Pharmacies Market: By Product Type (Oral, Topical, Mouthwashes, Suppositories, Injectables, and Ophthalmic), By Therapeutic Type (Hormone Replacement and Pain Management), and by End-users (Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric, and Veterinary): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/compounding-pharmacies-market

Personalized Medicine Market by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Antiviral, Psychiatry, and Others), by Application (Companion Diagnostics, Health Informatics, Biomarker Identification, and Clinical Research Applications), by End-User (Hospitals, Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories and Testing Facilities, Academic Institutes, Clinical Care and Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Bio and Health Informatics Companies, and Others), and by Technology (Pharmacogenomics, Metabolomics, Pharmacoproteomics, Pharmacogenetics, Stem Cell Therapy, Pharmacodynamics, Point of Care, and Pharmacokinetics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/personalized-medicine-market

Contract Research Organization Market by Service Type (Clinical Research Services, Early-Phase Development Services, Laboratory Services, and Consulting Services), by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Immunological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, Diabetes, and Others), and by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contract-research-organization-market

Drug Discovery Services Market by Type (Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism, Biology Services, and Medicinal Chemistry), by Process (Target Validation, Target Selection, Hit-To-Lead Identification, Candidate Validation, and Lead Optimization), by Drug Type (Biologics and Small Molecules), and by Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drug-discovery-services-market

Weight Management Market by Diet (Meals, Beverages, and Supplements), by Equipment (Fitness and Surgical), and by Service (Fitness Centers, Slimming Centers, Consultation Services, and Online Weight Loss Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/weight-management-market

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Drug Type (NSAID’s, Analgesics, DMARD’s, Glucocorticoids, Biologics, and Others) and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and Online Sales): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

Pharmacovigilance Market by Clinical Trial Phase (Pre-Clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, and Phase 4), by Service Provider (In-House and Contract Outsourcing), by Method (Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, and EHR Mining), and by End-User (Hospitals, Research Organizations, and Industries): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmacovigilance-market

Healthcare Distribution Market By Service (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Biopharmaceutical) and By End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-distribution-industry

Amphibious Excavators Market Size

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Blog: https://techcloudspro.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



