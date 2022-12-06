The Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market is expected to grow by $15751.86 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the pharmaceutical warehousing market and it is poised to grow by $15751. 86 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the pharmaceutical warehousing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demand for outsourcing pharmaceutical warehousing services, increased focus on quality and product sensitivity in the pharma industry, and automation at warehouses to increase efficiency and accuracy.



The pharmaceutical warehousing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutical factory

• Pharmacy

• Hospital



By Service

• Non-cold chain warehousing

• Cold chain warehousing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies energy-efficient warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical warehousing market growth during the next few years. Also, evolving packaging solutions and technology investment in cold chain logistics and increased provision of end-to-end integrated services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pharmaceutical warehousing market covers the following areas:

• Pharmaceutical warehousing market sizing

• Pharmaceutical warehousing market forecast

• Pharmaceutical warehousing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical warehousing market vendors that include 3G Warehouse Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corp., B.P.L. GmbH, CJ Logistics Corp., CMA CGM SA, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, EFW Warehousing LLC, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, KRC Logistics, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NFI Industries, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, PSA International Pte Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the pharmaceutical warehousing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

