Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market to Reach $618.68 Billion by 2027
The "Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market (2022-2027) by Service, Business Model, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market is estimated to be USD 466.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 618.68 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Market SegmentationsThe Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market is segmented based on Service, Business Model, End-User, and Geography.
By Service, the market is classified into Specialty Pharmacy Services, Drug Formulary Management, Benefit Plan Design and Consultation, Mail Order Service, and Other Services.
By Business Model, the market is classified into Government Health Programs, Employer-sponsored Programs, and Health Insurance Management.
By End-User, the market is classified into Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, and Outpatient Pharmacies.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Gaps in Information and Care in the Healthcare Industry
Growth in FDA Approvals for Orphan and Specialty Drugs
Prevalence of Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in Healthcare
Shift Towards Individualized Medicines
Restraints
PBMs Maligned And Scrutinized For Pricing
Declining Growth From Generics
Opportunities
Foray into Digital Health Solutions
Move Away From a Standalone Mentality
Increased Engagement in High-Touch Care Management
Challenges
Legal Uncertainty & Impending Limitations On PBM Tools
Significant Delays Cause Dissatisfaction
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market, By Service
7 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market, By Business Model
8 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market, By End-User
9 Americas' Pharmacy Benefit Management Market
10 Europe's Pharmacy Benefit Management Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Pharmacy Benefit Management Market
12 APAC's Pharmacy Benefit Management Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Abarca Health
Anthem
AscellaHealth
BeneCard PBF
Centene
Citizens
CVS Health
EnvisionRxOptions
Excelera
Express Scripts
Humana Pharmacy Solutions
Magellan Rx Management
MaxorPlus
MedalistRx
MedImpact
Navitus Health Solutions
OptumRx
Other Prominent Vendors
Perform Rx
Prime Therapeutics
RxAdvance
WellDyneRx
