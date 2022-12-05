Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Research Report 2022: Research & Development and IP Analysis - Enhanced Thermal Management and Energy Storage Capabilities Drive Advancements
PCM manufacturers have increased their R&D investment in low-cost PCMs with high energy storage capacity. Stringent environmental policies pertaining to carbon dioxide emissions are driving PCM manufacturers to form strategic partnerships with research universities and energy companies to adopt sustainable and energy-efficient materials. Factors such as the need for low-cost, enhanced latent heat; improved energy storage capacity; and favorable government policies are driving the PCMs technology landscape.
Phase change materials (PCMs) are substances that absorb and release appropriate amounts of energy during phase transitions, including solid to liquid, solid to solid, gas to liquid, and solid to gas; they deliver useful heat or cooling. The energy that the phase transition generates is effective in different commercial applications that require stable temperatures and energy storage.
PCMs store and release large amounts of energy by melting and solidifying material at the phase change temperature and are more efficient than sensible heat storage. PCMs are also latent heat storage (LHS) materials that release or absorb energy in the form of heat owing to the material structure's internal rearrangement.
Topics This Study Covers:
PCMs - overview of material types and application trends
Factors driving the adoption and development of new technologies
Technology ecosystem - recent innovations and stakeholders
Technology analysis - comparative assessment of technologies and their readiness level (TRL)
Noteworthy companies in action
Patent analysis of PCM technologies
Growth opportunities in PCM technologies
Key Points Discussed:
What are the emerging technologies for PCMs?
What are the R&D efforts in new material technologies for improved energy efficiency and high latent heat of fusion?
What are the new trends, applications, and commercialization stages of PCMs?
What are the growth opportunities for technology developers and end consumers in PCM technologies?
Key areas of technology development for PCMs
Materials:
Solid-liquid
Solid-solid
Gas-liquid
Solid-gas
Biobased
Nano-enhanced PCMs
End-use applications:
Automotive
Telecommunications
Aerospace and defense
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning
Electronics
Building and construction
Cold chain and packaging
Textile
Energy
Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Phase Change Materials Growth
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Phase Change Materials (PCMs) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Methodology
2. Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope and Segmentation
Energy Storage and Stable Temperature Requirements Driving Demand for PCMs
Needs for and Benefits of PCMs
Favorable Government Policies to Achieve Sustainability Goals Drive Demand for PCMs
Material Compatibility, Cost, and Availability Are PCMs' Main Restraints
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Selection Criteria for PCMs
Organic, Inorganic, and Eutectic PCMs Are Widely-used Technologies in Commercial Applications
Bio-based and Nano-enhanced PCMs Receive Significant Attention for Enhanced Energy Efficiency
Benefits and Restraints of Commercialized PCMs
4. Technology Analysis
Increasing Need for Electronics Thermal Management Driving Demand for Paraffin-based PCMs
Ease of Availability and Environmental Benefits Driving Fatty Acids PCM Adoption
Improved Sustainability and Greater Chemical Stability Driving Ester-based PCMs' Technology Development
Glycols as Promising PCM Technology for Wide Range of Applications Owing to Tunable Melting Temperature
Hydrated Salt PCMs as Promising Applications to Reduce Residential Air Conditioning Peak Demand Peak Demand R
Improved Chemical Properties, Hardness, Machinability, and Corrosion Resistance Driving Demand for Metal Alloy PCM Technology
Improved Leakage Protection Driving Demand for Double Hydroxide-based PCM Composites
Increasing Demand for Cold Chain Logistics Driving Development of Eutectic PCMs
Sugar Alcohol-based PCMs as Promising Applications for Seasonal Energy Storage
Enhanced Biocompatibility and Solubility Driving Development of Modified PEG-based PCMs
PU-based PCMs Providing Ease of Availability and Low-cost Production
Excellent Abrasion and Low Rolling Resistance Supporting PBD PCM Development
PEX PCMs Providing Higher Stability than Liquid-Solid PCMs for Energy Storage Applications
Gas-Liquid PCMs Providing Improved Latent Phase Change Heat
High Latent Heat Transition of Solid-Gas PCMs Driving Interest for Energy Storage Applications
Growing Concern over Fossil Fuel-based Materials Driving Bio-based PCM R&D
Increasing Adoption of Nano-enhanced PCMs for Latent Energy Storage Applications
5. Application Outlook
PCMs: Application Outlook
PCM Technological Development to Address Restraints and Unmet Needs
Solid-Liquid-based PCMs - Comparative Application Potential
Solid-Solid-based PCMs - Comparative Application Potential
Emerging PCMs - Comparative Application Potential
6. Innovation Landscape
Stakeholders Developing PCMs and Technologies
Research Institutes Active in PCM R&D
Majority of Public Funding for Improving PCMs' Energy Capacity
Additional Funding for the Development of Optimized TESSs
7. Intellectual Property (IP) Analysis
IP Analysis Indicates Increase in PCM Patent Filing from 2017 to 2021
Electronic Companies Filing the Most IPs for PCM Technologies
Solid-Liquid, Gas-Liquid, and Nano-enhanced PCMs Registered the Most Patent Filings from 2017 to 2021
Top Assignee Breakdown by Materials Usage for PCMs, 2017-2021
Patent Share by Top Application of PCMs, 2017-2021
8. Analyst Perspectives: Adoption Roadmap of Phase Change Materials
PCMs for EVs, Aerospace, and Biomedical Applications Will Grow
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Gas-Liquid- and Solid-Gas- based PCMs with High Stability, Latent Heat Transition, and Efficiency for Energy Storage
Growth Opportunity 2: Temperature/pH Dual-Stimuli-Responsive Phase Change Microcapsules (Dual-SR-MEPCM) for Drug Delivery and Thermotherapy
Growth Opportunity 3: Bio-based PCM with High Intrinsic Thermal Conductivities and Storage Densities for Smart Textile Fabrication
Growth Opportunity 4: Nano-scale PCM to Address Demands such as High Heat Transfer Efficiency and Large Specific Surface Area in Non-volatile Memory and Neuro-inspired Computing
10. Appendix
