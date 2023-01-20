Global Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Report 2022 with Contributions from 229 Experienced Decision-makers, Representing 776 Encounters Between Outsourcers and CROs

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking (14th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although the landscape for outsourcing clinical research changes with each passing year, the goal of our CRO benchmarking reports remains the same: to help sponsors make educated decisions and to help CROs understand how they stack up against competitors on brand positioning and performance metrics.



229 experienced decision-makers that select and work with Phase II/III service providers contributed to this year's report, representing 776 encounters between outsourcers and CROs. We analyze a variety of factors around CRO selection and share performance data for 31 providers on 21 key attributes, including budget factors, delivery factors, staff characteristics, and services.



Knowing which attributes are important for success and understanding the strength of various brands is one part of the puzzle - but how well are CROs actually performing against expectations?

The bulk of this report on CRO performance is designed to help sponsors determine which providers will deliver effectively and for CROs to benchmark their performance against the industry's quality standards. For sponsors, we are confident that this report will help you to make the right decision for your clinical development program.

And for CROs, with these insights, you can design marketing materials that effectively promote your company's service offerings.



What you will learn:

Sponsors:

Learn which service providers your company should keep in mind for your clinical development programs by identifying how individual CROs have performed for your peers

Better understand CRO customer loyalty based on overall customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again

Discover which Phase II/III-specific attributes motivate outsourcing selection, and evaluate verbatim responses from recent customers on CRO performance

CROs:

Understand how recent customers have rated your company's performance across 21 key attributes

Learn how to improve your marketing messaging by focusing on the areas in which customers say you excel compared to the competition

Read verbatim customer rationale for their satisfaction level with your company's performance

Find out which factors affect sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are gaining in importance for future outsourcing

Major Topics:

Service Provider Selection Process

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Service Provider Performance and Loyalty

Company Service Quality Profiles

Key Topics Covered:



Copyright and Usage Guidelines



How to Use this Report



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Demographics



Number of Ratings per Company



Major Sections



Service Provider Selection Process

Primary Section Takeaways

Preferred Provider Agreements

Selection Attributes

Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference among Users

Cost Perceptions

Cost Experience among Users

Summary Table

Service Provider Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

Budget Factors

Delivery Factors

Staff Characteristics

Services

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

Budget Factors

Delivery Factors

Staff Characteristics

Services

Customer Loyalty: 2022

Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

Company Service Quality Profiles



Study Data

Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted

Other Responses

Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers

Service Provider Reported Usage

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Differentiation

Service Provider Cost Perceptions

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers

Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance

Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers

Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers

Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection

Service Provider Drill-downs

Advanced Clinical

Biorasi

Clinipace

Clintec

Covance/Labcorp

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

DCRI-Duke

Eurofins (including bioskin)

Frontage

George Clinical

ICON (including PRA)

Innovaderm

IQVIA

Lambda

Medpace

MMS Holdings

Novotech

Ora

Parexel

Pharm-Olam International

PharPoint

PPD

Precision for Medicine

Premier Research

PSI

QPS

Rho

SGS Life Sciences

Syneos Health (including Synteract)

UBC

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Demographics

Company Size

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement by Phase

Involvement in Clinical Development

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

Years of Industry Experience

About the Publisher



