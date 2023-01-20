Global Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Report 2022 with Contributions from 229 Experienced Decision-makers, Representing 776 Encounters Between Outsourcers and CROs
Although the landscape for outsourcing clinical research changes with each passing year, the goal of our CRO benchmarking reports remains the same: to help sponsors make educated decisions and to help CROs understand how they stack up against competitors on brand positioning and performance metrics.
229 experienced decision-makers that select and work with Phase II/III service providers contributed to this year's report, representing 776 encounters between outsourcers and CROs. We analyze a variety of factors around CRO selection and share performance data for 31 providers on 21 key attributes, including budget factors, delivery factors, staff characteristics, and services.
Knowing which attributes are important for success and understanding the strength of various brands is one part of the puzzle - but how well are CROs actually performing against expectations?
The bulk of this report on CRO performance is designed to help sponsors determine which providers will deliver effectively and for CROs to benchmark their performance against the industry's quality standards. For sponsors, we are confident that this report will help you to make the right decision for your clinical development program.
And for CROs, with these insights, you can design marketing materials that effectively promote your company's service offerings.
What you will learn:
Sponsors:
Learn which service providers your company should keep in mind for your clinical development programs by identifying how individual CROs have performed for your peers
Better understand CRO customer loyalty based on overall customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again
Discover which Phase II/III-specific attributes motivate outsourcing selection, and evaluate verbatim responses from recent customers on CRO performance
CROs:
Understand how recent customers have rated your company's performance across 21 key attributes
Learn how to improve your marketing messaging by focusing on the areas in which customers say you excel compared to the competition
Read verbatim customer rationale for their satisfaction level with your company's performance
Find out which factors affect sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are gaining in importance for future outsourcing
Major Topics:
Service Provider Selection Process
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
Company Service Quality Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
Copyright and Usage Guidelines
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
Service Provider Selection Process
Primary Section Takeaways
Preferred Provider Agreements
Selection Attributes
Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
Primary Section Takeaways
Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use
Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Preference among Users
Cost Perceptions
Cost Experience among Users
Summary Table
Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
Primary Section Takeaways
Budget Factors
Delivery Factors
Staff Characteristics
Services
A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
Performance Across Service Providers
Budget Factors
Delivery Factors
Staff Characteristics
Services
Customer Loyalty: 2022
Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted
Other Responses
Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted
Service Provider Familiarity
Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers
Service Provider Reported Usage
Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Differentiation
Service Provider Cost Perceptions
Use of Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
Service Provider Drill-downs
Advanced Clinical
Biorasi
Clinipace
Clintec
Covance/Labcorp
CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
DCRI-Duke
Eurofins (including bioskin)
Frontage
George Clinical
ICON (including PRA)
Innovaderm
IQVIA
Lambda
Medpace
MMS Holdings
Novotech
Ora
Parexel
Pharm-Olam International
PharPoint
PPD
Precision for Medicine
Premier Research
PSI
QPS
Rho
SGS Life Sciences
Syneos Health (including Synteract)
UBC
Worldwide Clinical Trials
Demographics
Company Size
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
Involvement in Clinical Development
Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
Years of Industry Experience
