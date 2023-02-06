The Global Phone Case Market is forecast to grow by $13.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Phone Case Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the phone case market and is forecast to grow by $13.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period.

Our report on the phone case market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the penetration of smart mobile phones, the proliferation of low-priced smartphones, and rising demand for protecting and designing phone cases.



The phone case market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Body glove

• Pouch

• Phone skin

• Hybrid cases

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing penetration of e-commerce vendors in tier II and tier III cities as one of the prime reasons driving the phone case market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure and introduction of innovative mobile phone accessories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the phone case market covers the following areas:

• Phone case market sizing

• Phone case market forecast

• Phone case market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phone case market vendors that include Ai Paiqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Case Mate Inc., CG Mobile, Cygnett, Element Case Inc., Fommy.com, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Moshi Corp., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Rearth Inc., Reiko Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, Vinci Brands LLC, XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc. Also, the phone case market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



