Global Phosphoramidite Market Report 2022: Growth in Synthetic Biology Fueling Sector Expansion

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphoramidite Market - A Global and Country Level Analysis: Focus on Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global phosphoramidite market is projected to reach $2,062.9 million by 2032 from $900.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market growth can be ascribed to the rising demand for oligonucleotides, growing synthetic biology market, increasing partnerships and collaborations, continuous investment for research and development activities by private and public firms, and growing prevalence of several diseases creating an urgent need for novel therapeutic treatments.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global phosphoramidite market is in the rapidly evolving and dynamic stage, which opens ample opportunities for life sciences companies. Also, companies that are already in the development phase for phosphoramidite are trying to bring diverse manufacturing options to the market to improve the quality of oligonucleotides. The companies operating in the global phosphoramidite market are now focusing more on high-quality and customized options. Also, major players such as Merck KGaA, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, LGC Science Group Holdings Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are investing heavily in research and development for their respective phosphoramidite products.

Impact

Before the discovery of phosphoramidites in 1981, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) synthesis techniques were restricted in the quality of DNA produced. Inefficient reactions generated truncated oligonucleotide sequences. Additionally, intermediates utilized in the synthesis process were highly unstable, predisposing the growing oligonucleotide sequence to damage. Together, several characteristics of phosphoramidites have enabled the chemistry to work well for a long time.

Phosphoramidite chemistry is of fundamental importance for producing synthetic oligonucleotides that can be further utilized in a range of different areas, for instance, as primers for a polymerase chain reaction, oligonucleotide-based therapies, and genetic engineering. Millions of synthetic oligonucleotides are employed in research laboratories, pharmaceutical industries, and hospitals.

The phosphoramidite chemistry is unlikely to be replaced by emerging technologies, as the demand for primers and short-length DNA sequences is burgeoning within pharmaceuticals, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostic industries. Essentially, synthetic DNA is applied for the discovery and engineering of biological pathways, making DNA synthesis a breakthrough of the last century. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Type

  • DNA Phosphoramidites

  • RNA Phosphoramidites

  • Labeled Phosphoramidites

  • Others

Segmentation 2: by End User

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Synthetic Biology and Research Institutes

Segmentation 3: by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest-of-the-World

How can this report add value to an organization?

Innovation Strategy: The global phosphoramidite report can help the reader gain a holistic view of the current and future global phosphoramidite market, including the competitive landscape, market size, and factors impacting the industry.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global phosphoramidite market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as acquisitions, business expansion and funding, and other developments. The favored strategy for the companies has been business expansion activities along with acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global phosphoramidite market have been analyzed and profiled in the study. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of players operating in the global phosphoramidite market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players

  • Biosynth Carbosynth

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Lumiprobe Corporation

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Danaher Corporation (IDT)

  • TriLink BioTechnologies

  • Creative Biolabs

  • PolyOrg, Inc.

  • Hongene Biotech Corporation

  • ChemGenes

  • BOC Sciences

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)

  • LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

  • AAT Bioquest, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Synthetic Nucleotide Applications in Therapeutics

  • Growth in Synthetic Biology

Market Restraints

  • Challenges in Developing Long Nucleotide Sequences

  • Competition from Emerging DNA Synthesis Technologies

Market Opportunities

  • Utilization of Advanced Tools for Lowering Manufacturing Cost and Increasing Production in Gene Synthesis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

5 Industry Insights

6 Market Dynamics

7 Global Phosphoramidite Market, by Type, $Million, 2021-2032

8 Global Phosphoramidite Market, by End Users, $Million, 2021-2032

9 Global Phosphoramidite Market, by Region, $Million, 2021-2032

10 Competitive Insights

11 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojzpq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-phosphoramidite-market-report-2022-growth-in-synthetic-biology-fueling-sector-expansion-301654749.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

