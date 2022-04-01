U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.75
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,796.00
    +178.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,945.25
    +76.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.10
    +9.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.18
    -0.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    -22.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1063
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.22
    +0.89 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4630
    +0.7750 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,218.40
    -2,018.27 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.33
    -42.93 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.20
    +18.52 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Photo Printing and Merchandise Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photographic printing is basically the reproduction of a finished photo on either paper or other media for viewing. The paper is typically exposed to a digital image, a film negative, or a digital photograph file electronically projected utilizing a digital camera or other digital photography machines. It then undergoes a variety of processing steps such as imaging, printing, binding, coloring, and finally framing.

The final output is the finalized printed image. Photo printing uses different methods to transfer photos to paper which is typically either inkjet or thermoplastic. In general, print shops will utilize inkjet technology because it is faster and less expensive than traditional photo printing processes but both types of printers produce results with similar prints. Print shops commonly utilize three types of ink technologies in their photo printing operations. They are referred to as metallic ink, photo stretchy, and foil stamping.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for 3D images is expected to boost the global photo printing and merchandise market growth over the forecast period. 3D images have been used across various sectors as they are more interactive than 2D images and allow viewers to obtain information from their movements or controls. Therefore, 3D images have been used in building & construction, medical imaging, and more. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of photo printing worldwide. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing use of HD pictures by vendors for marketing is expected to accelerate growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market in the near future.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the photo printing and merchandise market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global photo printing and merchandise market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Eastman Kodak Company, Mpix, Market Evolution, AdoramaPix LCC, Cimpress N.V., Digitalab, Shutterfly, Inc., Bay Photo Inc., and Snapfish.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global photo printing and merchandise market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global photo printing and merchandise market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Type

  • Market Snippet, By Mode of Printing

  • Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Film Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Digital Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Mode of Printing, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Desktop Application

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Mobile Application

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Instant Kiosk

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Over the Counter

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Retail

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Online

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Photo Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Merchandise Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Eastman

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Kodak Company

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Mpix

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Market Evolution

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • AdoramaPix LCC

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cimpress N.V.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Digitalab

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Shutterfly, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Bay Photo Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Snapfish

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3x0ra

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Biden's answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

    President Joe Biden will trigger the Defense Production Act to secure U.S. sources of critical minerals and materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. It's also part of Biden's broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling "Putin's Price Hike" at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European gas buyers navigate Russian rouble order as supply threat eases

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian gas flowed into Europe while regional gas prices rose further on Friday as firms grappled with President Vladimir Putin's threat to cut off supplies unless they paid in roubles. The Kremlin said it would not turn off gas exports to Europe from Friday as payments on deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May. Under Putin's decree, foreign buyers of Russian gas must open rouble accounts in Gazprombank from Friday so foreign currency can be converted to roubles.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Biden’s Battery-Metal Push Does Nothing to Ease Mining Permit Bottleneck

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is set to give the mining industry a key tool to boost domestic production of metals behind the energy transition -- but nothing that speeds up efforts to dig ore out of the ground.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Friday, Kyiv SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsBiden Team Weighs a Mass

  • Meta unveils plans for a massive new data center in Texas

    The data center will support about 100 operational jobs in the community and employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction.

  • Streaming wars: The biggest factors driving subscriptions, according to Deloitte

    Deloitte U.S. Technology, Media, Telecom, & Entertainment Leaders Kevin Westcott and Jana Arbanas sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about trends in streaming platforms, rising subscription costs, and broadening and personalizing types of content for consumers.

  • 7 Dos and Don'ts for Becoming a Billionaire

    Becoming a billionaire seems like a great goal, but unfortunately, it's only a dream for most of us. If you can follow in the footsteps of billionaire investors like Buffett, then this might be the route for you.

  • Occidental Petroleum’s Best Quarter Ever Blows Away Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Fueled by its leverage to rising oil prices and a big boost from the world’s top investor, Occidental Petroleum Corp. doubled this quarter and is the best performer in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oi

  • Volkswagen and Tesla Hit a Major Speed Bump

    Volkswagen and Tesla are among the companies feeling the impact of lockdowns in Shanghai as China's most populous city grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases. "During this time we will carry out maintenance work in the factory," a company spokesperson told TheStreet. "The Covid situation in China is quite dynamic and we usually go day by day."

  • GameStop seeks to split stock for the first time since 2007, shares jump nearly 17% in after-hours trading

    Shares of GameStop Corp. jumped in after-hours trading Thursday after the company said it was looking to conduct its first stock split in 15 years.