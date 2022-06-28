U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

The Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market is expected to grow by $ 5.80 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Photo Printing And Merchandise Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the photo printing and merchandise market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 80 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288850/?utm_source=GNW
12% during the forecast period. Our report on the photo printing and merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising gifting culture, the growth of digital photography, and the rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise.
The photo printing and merchandise market analysis includes the device, distribution channel, and product segments, and geographic landscape.

The photo printing and merchandise market is segmented as below:
By Device
• Desktop
• Mobile

By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Retail
• Kiosk

By Product
• Photo only
• Wall decor
• Photo cards
• Photo gifts
• Calendars

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing prominence of print-on-demand services as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in photo printing and merchandise and expansion by vendors offering personalized gifts will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the photo printing and merchandise market covers the following areas:
• Photo printing and merchandise market sizing
• Photo printing and merchandise market forecast
• Photo printing and merchandise market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photo printing and merchandise market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bay Photo Inc., Blurb Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., ezprints Inc., Ifolor AG, Minted LLC, Nations Photo Lab, Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Smilebox Inc., Tesco Plc, Things Remembered Inc., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc., and Zazzle Inc. Also, the photo printing and merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288850/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


