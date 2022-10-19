U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,706.50
    -26.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,401.00
    -175.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,123.25
    -75.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.60
    -17.30 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    +1.40 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.50
    -18.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.24 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0095 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    +0.0980 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    31.28
    -0.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1224
    -0.0098 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7600
    +0.5730 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,161.20
    -449.23 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.86
    -9.85 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.09
    -13.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report 2022: Improved Handling and Diagnostic Accuracy, as Well as Higher Imaging Speed and Sensitivity Driving Adoption

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photoacoustic Imaging Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The photoacoustic imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR 23.32% during the forecast period.

Photoacoustic imaging is a non-invasive biomedical imaging technique that generates ultrasonic waves by irradiating a material with a pulsed laser and reconstructing an image of the tissue's light energy absorption pattern.

The rising incidence of cancer, particularly breast cancer, and the increasing number of research projects in the fields of non-ionizing radiation for imaging are propelling the market forward. According to the WHO, around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, with 685,000 fatalities worldwide.

Furthermore, the expanding scope of applications is contributing to market growth. Photoacoustic Imaging (PAI) is superior to other diagnostic imaging methods because it examines tissues in real-time with excellent resolution and contrast at long penetration depths and allows morphological, functional, and molecular imaging of living people.

It also features improved handling and diagnostic accuracy, as well as higher imaging speed and sensitivity. One of the most significant benefits of PAI is that it can be easily implemented on clinical ultrasound machines, allowing cellular and molecular imaging to be added to the typical ultrasound imaging range.

However, factors such as the expensive cost of these systems, and limited bandwidth, which makes them unable to detect signals outside the sensor's frequency range, acquisition time, and ANSI laser safety requirements, may limit market expansion over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, the photoacoustic tomography (PAT) segment is anticipated to dominate the market, with a considerable CAGR, by product category. With the fewest practical constraints on imaging performance, PAT is the most generic & least stringent photoacoustic imaging technology. In terms of spatial resolution, frame rates, and detection sensitivity, PAT technology has been quickly improving. The use of PAT in basic biological sciences has increased significantly, and various clinical applications have been proposed. PAT is also projected to have more efficient uses in biomedical research and clinical practice owing to its unique combination of optical absorption contrast with ultrasonic imaging depth and resolution scalability.

With a significant revenue share, the oncology segment dominated the market by application. Breast cancer imaging is a potentially important clinical use for PAI in oncology. In terms of clinical application, breast imaging is the most advanced PAI technology, with advantages such as non-contrast imaging of the valves in the heart around a tumor and oxygen saturation mapping. PAI can detect cancers in radiologically dense breasts without inflicting painful breast compression, as opposed to x-ray imaging. This technology has gained favor in recent years since it allows for the precise and early detection of cancer, neurological issues, and vascular abnormalities.

By type, the pre-clinical category accounted for the majority of market revenue. PAI is a non-invasive, non-ionizing technology that can be used to characterize small animals like mice or rats in pre-clinical trials without injuring them. It is possible to characterize small-animal models of brain damage and disease processes, particularly those that require the study of vascular anatomy and function, such as stroke, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury. PAI's increasing application in research platforms to examine human disease processes and create new therapeutics is predicted to drive market expansion.

North America is predicted to increase at a substantial rate over the projection period. The region's vast number of market competitors, as well as the rising number of cancer patients, appear to be contributing factors to regional market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,806,590 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States year 2020. Furthermore, increased financing has enhanced the region's scientific efforts. The US spends the most per capita on healthcare and has the greatest cash and grants for research available through government bodies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Segmentation
By Product

  • Photoacoustic Tomography

  • Photoacoustic Microscopy

By Type

  • Pre-clinical

  • Clinical

By Application

  • Oncology

  • Cardiology

  • Angiology

  • Histology

  • Interventional Radiology

  • Other Applications

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Product

6. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Type

7. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Application

8. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Geography

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Advantest Corp.

  • TomoWave

  • Kibero GmbH

  • FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

  • Seno Medical Instruments

  • iThera Medical GmbH

  • Aspectus GmbH

  • Vibronix Inc.

  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

  • PA Imaging R&D B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhsfu2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaWithin mi

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Oil bounces as U.S. supplies show decline, while Biden administration plans another SPR release

    Oil futures bounce Wednesday, finding support as industry data shows a fall in U.S. crude supplies and traders debate the impact of another SPR release.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Prediction: This Could Be This Company's Next Billion-Dollar Product

    Denmark-based biotech Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is a longtime leader in the diabetes drug market. The company's pipeline is full of exciting programs. One in particular, icodec, looks destined to become a major growth driver for Novo Nordisk.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Lockheed Blasts Off After Earnings, But What About the Charts?

    Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp surged 8.69% Tuesday on the heels of a Q3 earnings beat and an aggressive share buyback plan. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned upwards in October telling us of a shift to more aggressive buying by traders. The weekly OBV line is starting a turnaround to the upside.

  • Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

    (Reuters) -Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal. The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.

  • Milestone's (MIST) Tachycardia Study Data Fail to Impress Investors

    Milestone (MIST) reports positive top-line results from its late-stage study evaluating its lead candidate, etripamil, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The results fail to impress investors.

  • Oil Prices Reverse Losses as Biden Prepares Release From Reserves

    Signs of tight supplies are competing with the contrasting indications that pushed prices lower at the start of the week.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Eli Lilly to acquire hearing loss startup for up to $618M

    Eli Lilly & Co. is scooping up a local gene-editing startup at a 121% premium. Lilly (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday announced that it would acquire Boston-based Akouos Inc. (Nasdaq: AKUS) for $487 million up-front plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, which would put the value of the transaction at $610 million. Lilly is valuing each Akouos share at $12.50, a 121% premium over where they had been trading over the previous 30 days on average.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. Amgen helped pioneer biotechnology and sells its therapies in more than 100 countries.