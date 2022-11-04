U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report 2022: Easy Implementation on Clinical Ultrasound Machines Facilitates Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoacoustic Imaging Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The photoacoustic imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR 23.32% during the forecast period.

Photoacoustic imaging is a non-invasive biomedical imaging technique that generates ultrasonic waves by irradiating a material with a pulsed laser and reconstructing an image of the tissue's light energy absorption pattern.

The rising incidence of cancer, particularly breast cancer, and the increasing number of research projects in the fields of non-ionizing radiation for imaging are propelling the market forward. According to the WHO, around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, with 685,000 fatalities worldwide.

Furthermore, the expanding scope of applications is contributing to market growth. Photoacoustic Imaging (PAI) is superior to other diagnostic imaging methods because it examines tissues in real-time with excellent resolution and contrast at long penetration depths and allows morphological, functional, and molecular imaging of living people.

It also features improved handling and diagnostic accuracy, as well as higher imaging speed and sensitivity. One of the most significant benefits of PAI is that it can be easily implemented on clinical ultrasound machines, allowing cellular and molecular imaging to be added to the typical ultrasound imaging range.

However, factors such as the expensive cost of these systems, and limited bandwidth, which makes them unable to detect signals outside the sensor's frequency range, acquisition time, and ANSI laser safety requirements, may limit market expansion over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, the photoacoustic tomography (PAT) segment is anticipated to dominate the market, with a considerable CAGR, by product category. With the fewest practical constraints on imaging performance, PAT is the most generic & least stringent photoacoustic imaging technology. In terms of spatial resolution, frame rates, and detection sensitivity, PAT technology has been quickly improving. The use of PAT in basic biological sciences has increased significantly, and various clinical applications have been proposed. PAT is also projected to have more efficient uses in biomedical research and clinical practice owing to its unique combination of optical absorption contrast with ultrasonic imaging depth and resolution scalability.

With a significant revenue share, the oncology segment dominated the market by application. Breast cancer imaging is a potentially important clinical use for PAI in oncology. In terms of clinical application, breast imaging is the most advanced PAI technology, with advantages such as non-contrast imaging of the valves in the heart around a tumor and oxygen saturation mapping. PAI can detect cancers in radiologically dense breasts without inflicting painful breast compression, as opposed to x-ray imaging. This technology has gained favor in recent years since it allows for the precise and early detection of cancer, neurological issues, and vascular abnormalities.

By type, the pre-clinical category accounted for the majority of market revenue. PAI is a non-invasive, non-ionizing technology that can be used to characterize small animals like mice or rats in pre-clinical trials without injuring them. It is possible to characterize small-animal models of brain damage and disease processes, particularly those that require the study of vascular anatomy and function, such as stroke, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury. PAI's increasing application in research platforms to examine human disease processes and create new therapeutics is predicted to drive market expansion.

North America is predicted to increase at a substantial rate over the projection period. The region's vast number of market competitors, as well as the rising number of cancer patients, appear to be contributing factors to regional market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,806,590 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States year 2020. Furthermore, increased financing has enhanced the region's scientific efforts. The US spends the most per capita on healthcare and has the greatest cash and grants for research available through government bodies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Segmentation
By Product

  • Photoacoustic Tomography

  • Photoacoustic Microscopy

By Type

  • Pre-clinical

  • Clinical

By Application

  • Oncology

  • Cardiology

  • Angiology

  • Histology

  • Interventional Radiology

  • Other Applications

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Product

6. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Type

7. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Application

8. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis, by Geography

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Advantest Corp.

  • TomoWave

  • Kibero GmbH

  • FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

  • Seno Medical Instruments

  • iThera Medical GmbH

  • Aspectus GmbH

  • Vibronix Inc.

  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

  • PA Imaging R&D B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xu8e7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-photoacoustic-imaging-market-report-2022-easy-implementation-on-clinical-ultrasound-machines-facilitates-growth-301669014.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

