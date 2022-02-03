U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 109.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% Over 2021-2030; Growing Adoption of 5G Wireless Technology and Expanding Telecommunication Industry to Expand the Market Growth

Research Nester
·7 min read

Key Companies Covered in the Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market Research Report Are NKT Photonics A/S, Photonics Bretagne, Glophotonics, SelenOptics, Flexilicate., and other key market players.

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the total number of individuals using the internet around the globe touched 3969 Million in the year 2020, up from 1100 Million in the year 2005. Out of these, in the year 2019, 2852 Million internet users belonged from the developing nations, while 1108 Million users were from developed nations. On the other hand, the total number of unique mobile subscribers around the globe is expected to reach close to 6 Billion by the end of 2025. Additionally, by the end of same year, 5G connection is expected to hold a share of around 20% of total connections and reach close to 2 billion connections.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030” which is studied for the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report focuses on the latest market developments and includes several key parameters, such as the growth drivers, market challenges, recent trends, and the growth opportunities that are available for the growth of the market in the coming years.

The demand for high-speed internet and other related internet services is advancing exponentially around the globe. To meet the rising demand for high-speed internet, telecom operators worldwide are increasingly raising their capital expenditure. It has been studied that the operator capex for the period 2021-2025 was close to USD 900 Billion, of which, 80% of the expenditure was calculated to be for 5G services. The surge in investments in the telecommunication industry is expected to drive the demand for optical fiber cables, such as photonic crystal fibers (PCF), and in turn, boost the global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market during the forecast period.

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market registered a revenue of USD 76.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 109.5 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market is also expected to grow on account of the numerous benefits associated with the use of PCFs, such as its ability to confine light in hollow cores, and the ability to be engineered as per the end-use. Moreover, the rising trade of optical fibers worldwide, the value of imports of which according to the statistics by the International Trade Center (ITC), touched USD 2559937 Thousand in the year 2018, up from USD 1664225 Thousand in the year 2014, along with the rise in the number of internet of things (IoT) connected devices around the globe, which is expected to reach close to 20 Billion by the end of 2027, up from around 9 Billion in the year 2020, are also predicted to boost the market in the coming years.

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in Europe generated the largest revenue of USD 26.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 35.9 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany generated the largest revenue of USD 5.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 6.7 Million by the end of 2030, while in Netherlands, the market is expected to reach the second-largest revenue of USD 5.9 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 4.4 Million in the year 2020.

On the other hand, in North America, the market is expected to generate the second-largest revenue of USD 26.3 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 19.3 Million in the year 2020. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Canada is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, while in the U.S., the market is projected to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2030.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market is segmented by application into sensors, lasers, telecommunication, and others. Amongst all these segments, the sensors segment held the highest market share in the year 2020, along with a revenue of USD 27.2 Million in the same year. In Europe, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 12.5 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 9.3 Million in the year 2020, while in North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 6.9 Million in the year 2020, and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market is further segmented by end-user industry into optics, biotechnology, astronomy, medicine, and others. Amongst these segments, the optics segment held the highest market share during the forecast period. In the year 2020, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 23.5 Million and is further expected to touch USD 31.7 Million by the end of 2030. In Europe, the segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 10.4 Million by the end of 2030, while in the Asia Pacific, it is expected to reach USD 6.2 Million in the same year.

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market is also segmented on the basis of core, and transmission mechanism.

Global Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market, Segmentation by Core

  • Solid Core

  • Hollow Core

Global Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market, Segmentation by Transmission Mechanism

  • Index Guiding

  • Bandgap Guiding

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market that are included in our report are NKT Photonics A/S, Photonics Bretagne, Glophotonics, SelenOptics, Flexilicate, and others.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


