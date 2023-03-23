U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

The Global Photorejuvenation Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Intense pulsed light (IPL), lasers, or photodynamic therapy are all used in the cosmetic procedure known as photorejuvenation to enhance the appearance of the skin. It can make the red, blotchy, and sun-damaged skin look even more luminous.

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photorejuvenation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Modality, By End Users, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435106/?utm_source=GNW
In addition, Melasma, liver spots, brown spots, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea are a few common skin issues that it aids in treating and reducing.

Although the epidermis is damaged during the sun rejuvenation process, energy is sent to the skin’s deep and epidermal layers. The use of cold crystals, however, reduces this. Also, these outcomes aid in giving the skin a soft and smooth texture and reducing facial wrinkles or fine lines. The neck, chest, shoulders, face, and hands are just a few of the body areas that can receive these treatments. In addition, these therapies are typically applied to body parts that exhibit photoaging symptoms, among others.

Photofacial procedures are typically carried out three to six sessions about a month apart. Although there are immediate effects after the first session, full benefits require many sessions. The severity of the skin problem being treated and the individual reaction have a significant role in how quickly photorejuvenation works.

Before their first treatment, patients are asked to refrain from tanning and sunbathing for at least two to four weeks, stop using tetracycline, retinoids, and minocycline a few days beforehand, and refrain from taking aspirin or ibuprofen a week beforehand.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the pandemic’s profound effects on the supply chain, the photorejuvenation devices market decreased in 2020. Due to a decrease in cosmetic treatments as a result of the pandemic, the market for photorejuvenation devices has experienced slowing growth. The company’s finances and liquidity have suffered as a result of the increased cost of logistics and supply chain. Hospitals also delayed non-elective surgeries to make room for COVID-19-infected patients.

Market Growth Factors

Increased prevalence of cancer and skin conditions

According to statistics from the Skin Cancer Foundation, skin cancer accounts for one in every three cancer diagnoses and one in every five-lifetime cases of cancer in the United States. As ozone levels decrease, the atmosphere gradually loses its ability to act as a protective filter, allowing more solar UV radiation to reach the Earth’s surface. An extra 300,000 incidences of non-melanoma skin cancer and 4,500 cases of melanoma skin cancer are predicted to occur for every 10% reduction in ozone levels. The popularity of photorejuvenation techniques is rising in response to the rise in skin-related problems, promoting market expansion.

Grown influence of social media

Women’s bodies are portrayed in social media as incredibly slender, while men’s bodies are muscle-bound, scar-free, and flawless. As a result, people are becoming more conscious of their appearance. Also, people are influenced by the beauty procedures their favorite celebrities use and promote as effective. To achieve the standards set by social media, more people are getting cosmetic procedures like laser hair removal and others, which will help the market for photorejuvenation devices develop in the future years.

Market Restraining Factors

Certain risk factors associated with laser surgery

Redness, acne, infections, skin colour changes, and scarring are some of the potential side effects of laser surgery. The treated skin may swell, itch, or feel intensely hot. The duration of intense redness may be several months. After treatment, applying thick lotions and bandages may aggravate acne or cause the temporary growth of tiny white bumps (milia) on the skin. The market for photorejuvenation devices may experience slow growth due to the expensive treatment costs and unfavourable side effects associated with these devices.

End User Outlook

Based on end user, the photorejuvenation devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others. This is mostly due to the rise in patients with illnesses being treated in hospitals with modern infrastructure and sufficient amenities. In addition, the expansion of hospitals and appropriate reimbursement practices foster this market’s expansion.

Type Outlook

On the basis of type, the photorejuvenation devices market is classified into intense pulsed light (IPL), laser equipment, and LED equipment. The laser equipment segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the photorejuvenation devices market in 2021. Increased healthcare spending is a sign that the healthcare system is improving. In addition, increased hospital spending in emerging nations would further suggest the use of higher-quality laser technology, fueling the expansion of the aesthetics sector.

Modality Outlook

On the basis of modality, the photorejuvenation devices market is fragmented into standalone photorejuvenation devices and portable photorejuvenation devices. The portable segment acquired a significant revenue share in the photorejuvenation devices market in 2021. The segment’s expansion can be attributed to the target population’s and clinicians’ increasing preference for portable devices over standalone ones because they require fewer treatment sessions and result in quicker tissue clearance.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the photorejuvenation devices market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the photorejuvenation devices market by generating the largest revenue share in 2021. The expansion of the market is fueled by the existence of numerous significant companies and improvements in the technologies of photorejuvenation devices in the area. An increasing senior population developed healthcare facilities for medical equipment, and an increase in skin problems are the key market drivers for photorejuvenation devices.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cutera, Inc., Lutronic Co., Ltd., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl (El.en. Group), Hologic, Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Candela corporation, Beijing Nubway S&T Co., Ltd, Lynton Lazers, Fotona d.o.o, and Biolitec AG.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

• Laser Equipment

• Intense Pulsed Light

• LED Equipment

By Modality

• Standalone

• Portable

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Cutera, Inc.

• Lutronic Co., Ltd.

• DEKA M.E.L.A. srl (El.en. Group)

• Hologic, Inc.

• Lumenis Be Ltd.

• Candela corporation

• Beijing Nubway S&T Co., Ltd

• Lynton Lazers

• Fotona d.o.o

• Biolitec AG

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435106/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


