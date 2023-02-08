Global Physical and Digital Security Markets Report 2022: Sensor Fusion and IoT Sensor Development are High Funding Focus Areas

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Technologies Impacting the Physical and Digital Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Physical security information management provides a comprehensive approach to thwarting attacks through the integration, correlation, visualization, workflow, and analysis of data obtained from events. All physical security systems, including intrusion detection, access control, video surveillance, and building management systems, are connected via the PSIM solution.

These systems then gather and process the data they produce. Although the physical security information management industry is vulnerable to numerous market problems, its benefits will ensure widespread acceptance. Since information management for physical security must offer more than just security, software developers will integrate building and facility management into open platforms.

An enterprise needs many physical security tools and sensors - frequently acquired from various suppliers - dispersed over numerous structures and geographical regions. The security staff is entirely responsible for supervising the devices after installation, often performing manual device-by-device management. Security personnel monitor and manage the frequent firmware updates, password changes, and other device vulnerability concerns accumulated over time.

Security devices also generate a massive amount of information that is not processable by humans. Intelligent systems that can quickly sort through large data volumes and provide practical insights to physical security teams are necessary for effectively countering threats and difficulties. Security teams must rapidly identify which sensor is having a problem and its underlying reason.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the significance of physical and digital security?

What is the impact of sensors on the physical and digital security market?

What recent developments drive market opportunities?

What factors influence technology development and adoption?

What are the crucial growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Physical and Digital Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Notable Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Sensors: Significance and Emerging Technologies for the Security Market

Significance of Physical and Digital Security

Impact of Sensors in the Physical and Digital Security Market

Enabling Technologies Empowering Physical and Digital Security Applications

THz Sensing Aids Physical Security in Contactless Mode

LiDAR Emerges a Pioneer in Next-generation Security

Access Control and Surveillance are Key Physical Security Market Applications

Biometric Authentication and Online Fraud Detection are Key Digital Security Market Applications

Technology Roadmap for the Physical and Digital Security Market

4. Patent and Funding Trends

IP Analysis and R&D Focus Areas

Sensor Fusion and IoT Sensor Development are High Funding Focus Areas

Partnerships Enabling High Threat Detection and Addressing Market Demands

Notable Participants

Start-ups Developing Advanced Image Sensors for Security and Surveillance Applications

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Aids Critical Infrastructure Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Machine Learning

Growth Opportunity 3: Robotics and Drones

6. Appendix

