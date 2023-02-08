U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Global Physical and Digital Security Markets Report 2022: Sensor Fusion and IoT Sensor Development are High Funding Focus Areas

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Technologies Impacting the Physical and Digital Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Physical security information management provides a comprehensive approach to thwarting attacks through the integration, correlation, visualization, workflow, and analysis of data obtained from events. All physical security systems, including intrusion detection, access control, video surveillance, and building management systems, are connected via the PSIM solution.

These systems then gather and process the data they produce. Although the physical security information management industry is vulnerable to numerous market problems, its benefits will ensure widespread acceptance. Since information management for physical security must offer more than just security, software developers will integrate building and facility management into open platforms.

An enterprise needs many physical security tools and sensors - frequently acquired from various suppliers - dispersed over numerous structures and geographical regions. The security staff is entirely responsible for supervising the devices after installation, often performing manual device-by-device management. Security personnel monitor and manage the frequent firmware updates, password changes, and other device vulnerability concerns accumulated over time.

Security devices also generate a massive amount of information that is not processable by humans. Intelligent systems that can quickly sort through large data volumes and provide practical insights to physical security teams are necessary for effectively countering threats and difficulties. Security teams must rapidly identify which sensor is having a problem and its underlying reason.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the significance of physical and digital security?

  • What is the impact of sensors on the physical and digital security market?

  • What recent developments drive market opportunities?

  • What factors influence technology development and adoption?

  • What are the crucial growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Physical and Digital Security Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Research Methodology

  • Notable Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Sensors: Significance and Emerging Technologies for the Security Market

  • Significance of Physical and Digital Security

  • Impact of Sensors in the Physical and Digital Security Market

  • Enabling Technologies Empowering Physical and Digital Security Applications

  • THz Sensing Aids Physical Security in Contactless Mode

  • LiDAR Emerges a Pioneer in Next-generation Security

  • Access Control and Surveillance are Key Physical Security Market Applications

  • Biometric Authentication and Online Fraud Detection are Key Digital Security Market Applications

  • Technology Roadmap for the Physical and Digital Security Market

4. Patent and Funding Trends

  • IP Analysis and R&D Focus Areas

  • Sensor Fusion and IoT Sensor Development are High Funding Focus Areas

  • Partnerships Enabling High Threat Detection and Addressing Market Demands

  • Notable Participants

  • Start-ups Developing Advanced Image Sensors for Security and Surveillance Applications

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI Aids Critical Infrastructure Security

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Machine Learning

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Robotics and Drones

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljowzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


