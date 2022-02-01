U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.50
    -13.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,896.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,880.25
    -24.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    -0.87 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.31 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.82
    -2.84 (-10.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8060
    -0.3180 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,444.30
    +1,230.21 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.30
    +49.11 (+5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.67
    +55.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

The global physical security market size is expected to grow from USD 102.7 billion in 2021 to USD 140.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The major factors fueling the physical security market include Rising instances of terrorist activities and security breaches to physical systems, Increasing use of IP-based cameras for video surveillance, and Increasing cyber threats to physical security systems.

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Physical Security Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04784300/?utm_source=GNW


Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The physical security market is segmented based on types of services into managed services and professional services.Managed service providers help customers and keep their physical security systems, solutions, hardware, and software updated with the latest available enhancements.

The in-house capabilities of customers are enhanced, as MSPs safeguard physical and IT system assets.The professional services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain physical security platforms in organizations.

As the adoption of these platforms increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. The services in the physical security market are critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of the software and hardware-based solutions. physical security services comprise technical support services that require the effective integration of physical security solutions. Technical expertise is required to maintain and update physical security hardware and software.

In organization size segment, Large enterprises to have a higher market share during the forecast period
The large enterprises are highly dependent on physical security systems to protect their highly critical information.To protect their sensitive information from cyberattacks, data thefts, and unauthorized access, large corporations are quickly moving to physical security solutions.

The increasing complexity of threats and the growing sophisticated attacks are forcing large corporations and governments to regularly upgrade their security systems.Businesses that possess a large amount of sensitive and personal information run the highest risk of being targeted by cyber threats.

These threats could result in immense financial losses, information security incidents, and data breaches.Large enterprises have adopted physical security solutions as they largely use the cloud, BYOD devices, mobile devices, and IoT-based applications that are highly susceptible to cyberattacks.

Amplifying internet penetration and increasing eCommerce activities are expected to increase the adoption of physical security technology across large firms.
Among, larger firms, critical infrastructure and critical information industries are the major adopters of physical security solutions and services. For example, Manitoba Hydro, the major energy utility company in the province of Manitoba, Canada, upgraded to Genetec Security Center for video surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection. physical security governance laws in the region also support a drive to boost the adoption rate of physical security solutions among large enterprises.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 21%
• By Designation – C-level Executives – 58%, Directors – 32%, and Others – 10%
• By Region – North America - 19%, Europe – 12%, Asia Pacific – 9%, MEA – 55%, and Latin America - 5%

Major vendors offering physical security market across the globe are ADT (US), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), TELUS (Canada), Anixter (WESCO) (US), Genetec (Canada), Bosch Building Technology Solutions (Germany), HID Global (US), Pelco (US), Hikvision (China), Gallagher (New Zealand), SECOM (Japan), Allied Universal (US), Zhejiang Dahua Technology (US), STANLEY Security (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Hanwha Techwin America (US), Teledyne FLIR (UK), Hexagon AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Qognify (US), SmartCone Technologies (Canada), Verkada (US), IOTAS (US), and Cloudastructure (US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the physical security market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research coverage
The market study covers the physical security market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by component, by systems, by services, by organization size, by vertical and by region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall physical security market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04784300/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • McDonald’s Investors Say Ex-CEO Easterbrook Must Return More Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Some McDonald’s Corp. investors criticized the fast-food chain for agreeing to allow former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook’s to return $105 million in compensation following his ouster over sexual relations with subordinates, saying the company should have gotten more.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility:

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, a Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA) student at UCLA ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • What Is Mexican Food? A Nevada Court Has the Tricky Job of Deciding

    A culinary conundrum over two salads and a rice bowl has two restaurants at a shopping center at odds, so their landlord took the question to court.

  • Colorado company readies to start turning Iowa cow manure into fuel

    A Colorado company has started gearing up production at a plant in the Midwest that will turn manure from 20,000 dairy cows into renewable natural gas expected to be sold in California. Englewood-based Gevo Inc. (Nasdaq: GEVO) on Monday officially started bringing online its newly-built facility near three dairies in northwest Iowa. It’s gathering manure to capture methane for processing into pipeline-quality natural gas.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • OPEC+ Expected to Ratify Supply Hike While Struggling to Deliver

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to approve another modest oil-output increase this week, yet once again struggle to deliver all of the extra supplies into a red-hot crude market.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince An

  • More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account

    Never had a retirement account? You’re not alone – 36% of American workers said they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) plan or an IRA, a new Bankrate survey found. Generation Z and lower-income households were more likely to fall in this group.

  • Fiverr: The Gig Economy Is Here

    The company is riding the wave of a new job landscape

  • BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

    BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services. The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6% in premarket trading.

  • Analyst Report: salesforce.com, inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • JOINT VENTURE ANNOUNCES DISCOVERY AT KAWA-1 WELL, OFFSHORE GUYANA

    CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), the majority shareholder of CGX and joint venture (the "Joint Venture") partner of CGX in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, today announced that the Joint Venture has made a discovery at the Kawa-1 well, in the Corentyne Block.

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.

  • Oil slips to $89 as OPEC+, U.S. inventories eyed

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday, staying close to a seven-year high hit last week, weighed by expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories, although the prospect of a limited production hike by OPEC+ countries and solid demand growth lent support. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, is undershooting its monthly output increases and is expected to keep its policy of gradual hikes in place at a meeting on Wednesday. "Demand is expected to keep on climbing," said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.