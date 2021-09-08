U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market to Reach $28. 5 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physical Vapor Deposition estimated at US$19.

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Vapor Deposition Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032509/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVD Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$16.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVD Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
- The Physical Vapor Deposition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
- PVD Services Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
- In the global PVD Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

  • AJA International, Inc.

  • Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

  • Applied Materials, Inc.

  • CHA Industries

  • Denton Vacuum

  • IHI HAUZER B.V.

  • Impact Coatings AB

  • Intevac, Inc.

  • Johnsen Ultravac

  • Kurt J. Lesker Co.

  • Kurt J. Lesker Company

  • Novellus Systems

  • Penta Technology

  • Plasma Quest Limited

  • Platit AG

  • PVD Products, Inc.

  • Richter Precision, Inc.

  • Semicore Equipment, Inc.

  • Singulus Technologies AG

  • Sulzer Metaplas

  • Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

  • ULVAC, Inc.

  • Veeco Instruments




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032509/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for PVD Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for PVD Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PVD Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PVD Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for PVD Materials by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PVD Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for PVD Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for PVD Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PVD Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Microelectronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Storage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Data Storage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Solar Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Solar Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Solar Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cutting Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Cutting Tools by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cutting Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition by
Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVD
Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition by
Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products,
Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting Tools,
Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: France Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition by
Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVD
Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition by
Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products,
Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting Tools,
Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar
Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Vapor Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD
Materials and PVD Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Physical
Vapor Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Vapor Deposition by Application - Microelectronics,
Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Physical
Vapor Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products,
Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Physical
Vapor Deposition by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Physical
Vapor Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and
PVD Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Physical
Vapor Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data
Storage, Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Physical
Vapor Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and
PVD Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Physical
Vapor Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data
Storage, Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting
Tools, Medical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: India Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition
by Category - PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Physical Vapor
Deposition by Application - Microelectronics, Data Storage,
Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: India Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032509/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


