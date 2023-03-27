Global Physician Office In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027 - Focus on Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Molecular, Microbiology, and Coagulation Technologies
This report analyzes trends in global demand for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products used in physicians' office laboratories.
Specific products consist of reagents, test kits, standards and controls, and instruments and systems based on immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, molecular, microbiology, and coagulation technologies.
Physicians' office laboratories are defined as point-of-care (POC) testing sites within traditional practices or urgent care centers staffed by one or more physicians. Most of these laboratories implement IVD procedures through one or more portable desktop instruments that yield rapid diagnostic results.
Information and data appearing in this report include:
Macroeconomic, demographic, epidemiological, and healthcare indicators that influence product demand patterns and growth opportunities
Projected global product demand by type and technology for the years 2022 through 2027
The projected value of regional and selected national markets for physicians' office laboratory IVD products in each of the forecast years (2022 through 2027).
The report also includes profiles of the major producers of physicians' office laboratory IVD products.
Report coverage extends to worldwide markets, but focuses on the United States and other developed countries. The majority of physicians' practices in the developing world are located in hospitals and outpatient clinics and do not engage actively in patient testing.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Scope & Report Coverage
Methodology
Sources of Information
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Physicians' Office Laboratories: Market Overview
Product Demand Patterns
Geographical Markets
Size and Growth of the Market
Chapter 3: Market Environment
Overview
Global Economic Outlook
Gross Domestic Product
Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
Population
Age Distribution
Population 50 Years & Older
Population 65 Years & Older
Global Healthcare Trends
Medical Conditions
Health Expenditures
Hospital Beds
Physicians
Patient Activity
Acute Care Hospital Admissions
Surgical Procedures
Physicians' Consultations
IVD Tests
Traditional Physicians' Offices
Urgent Care Centers
Physicians' Office Laboratories
Chapter 4: Physicians' Office Laboratory (Pol) IVD Products
Overview
IVD Industry Trends
IVD Technologies
Immunoassays
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular IVD Technology
Microbiology
Hematology
Coagulation
Histology/Cytology
Blood Grouping
Other IVD Technologies
Industry Regulations
Point-Of-Care (Poc) Testing Market
Physicians' Office Poc Testing: Market Overview
Pol Testing Applications
Infectious Disease Pol Tests
Covid-19 Pol Tests
Other Infectious Disease Pol Tests
Colon Cancer Pol Tests
Glucose Pol Tests
Drugs of Abuse Pol Tests
Blood Gas & Electrolyte Pol Tests
Coagulation Pol Tests
Cardiac Marker Pol Tests
Hematology Pol Tests
Hba1C Pol Tests
Cholesterol Pol Tests
Pregnancy/Infertility Pol Tests
Cancer Marker Pol Tests
Urinalysis Pol Tests
Other Pol Tests
Pol IVD Product Sales by Type
Chapter 5: Geographical Markets
Overview
United States
Canada
Mexico
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Other Western Europe
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Other Asia/Pacific
Central & South America
Eastern Europe
Africa/Mideast
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
Abingdon Health
Acon Laboratories, Inc.
Arcdia International Oy Ltd.
Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.
Becton Dickinson and Company (Bd)
Binx Health, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Biocartis Nv
Biomerica, Inc.
Biomerieux S.A.
Boule Diagnostics Ab
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Diasorin S.P.A.
Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc
Exact Sciences Corporation
Genedrive plc
Horiba Ltd.
Immunostics, Inc.
Medmira, Inc.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Orasure Technologies
Pts Diagnostics
Quantumdx Group Ltd.
Quidelortho Corporation
Roche
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers)
Stago Group
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Trinity Biotech plc
Werfen
