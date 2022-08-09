The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2027 from USD 18.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and obese populations, increasing chronic diseases, increasing demand for rehabilitation care, and the growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease are the key driving factors in the market.

However, the shortage of skilled personnel and the presence of alternative therapies such as acupuncture hampers the market growth.



Electrotherapy equipment was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the equipment segment of physiotherapy equipment market by product in 2021

Based on product, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into equipment and accessories.The equipment is further segmented into electrotherapy equipment, ultrasound equipment, exercise therapy equipment, heat therapy equipment, cryotherapy equipment, combination therapy equipment, continuous passive motion therapy equipment, shockwave therapy equipment, laser therapy equipment, magnetic pressure therapy equipment, traction therapy, and other physiotherapy equipment (hydrotherapy and vacuum therapy).



In 2021, the electrotherapy equipment segment accounted for the largest and fastest growing segment in the equipment segment.The large share of this electrotherapy equipment can primarily be attributed to their increasing use in the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.



Additionally, these devices are easily available over the counter and indicated for muscle toning purposes.



Musculoskeletal applications segment is the largest application segment in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2021

Based on application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (including sports and palliative care).Musculoskeletal applications dominates the application segment of physiotherapy equipment market.



Patients with musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are the largest patient population group treated by physiotherapists.Additionally, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide.



Increasing demand for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders is driving the revenue growth in this segment.



Physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers segment is the largest end user segment in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2021

Based on end users, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers, hospitals, home care settings, physician offices, and other end users (community health centers and elderly care facilities).In 2021, physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers dominated the end users segment.



The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain stroke that can lead to various disabilities, as well as the increasing incidence of sports injuries are driving the demand for assistive care across physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers.



Europe leads the physiotherapy equipment market by region

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global physiotherapy equipment market.Majority of established players are based in Europe.



Furthermore, rising geriatric population is contributing to increase in chronic disease and musculoskeletal disorders in the region, which is driving the demand for physiotherapies in Europe.The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare expenditures.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 14%

• By Designation - C-level: 50%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 15%

• By Region - North America: 46%, Europe: 34%, Asia Pacific: 15%, and Rest of the World: 5%.



Key players in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market

The key players operating in the physiotherapy equipment market include Colfax Corp. (US), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany), Zynex Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), and ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan).



