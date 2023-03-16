U.S. markets closed

Global Phytosterols Market Report 2023: Europe Leads the Way for Demand and Consumption with Asia-Pacific Close Behind

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phytosterols Market - Products, Raw Material Sources and Applications" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Phytosterols, a collective term for plant sterols and plant stanols, are plant-derived compounds that are structurally related to cholesterol. Phytosterols are one of the most important bioactive compounds for their positive effect on lowering blood cholesterol levels. Numerous clinical trials have demonstrated that daily phytosterols from phytosterol-enriched foods can significantly reduce serum low-density lipoprotein (LDL)-cholesterol. An average phytosterol intake of 2 g/day lowers serum LDL-cholesterol by 8%-10%.

The global market for phytosterols is estimated at 23.8 thousand metric tons, valued at US$483 million, in 2022, the volume demand for phytosterols worldwide is further projected to reach 27.2 thousand metric tons, equated to US$560 million, by 2027 growing at CAGR of 2.7% between 2022 and 2027.

Consumption of phytosterols is the highest in Europe, estimated at 45% share in 2022 followed by Asia-Pacific with a share of 32% in the same year.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Phytosterols global market is explored in this report with respect to product types and applications

  • The study extensively analyzes each product type and key application of Phytosterols in all major regions (30 independent countries) for the analysis period

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of each application with growth factors citation globally

  • The report discusses Phytosterols' pricing trends, installed capacities, and regulatory and industry landscape related to Phytosterols

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 36

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 42 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for key product types of Phytosterols including:

  • Free Sterols

  • Sterol Esters

  • Stanol Esters

The market for application areas of Phytosterols analyzed comprises the following:

  • Food & Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

Analysis Period, Units, and Growth Rates

  • The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Phytosterols market for the period 2021-2027 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027

Geographic Coverage

  • North America (The United States and Canada)

  • Europe (Western Europe - Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and The United Kingdom; and Eastern Europe - Greece, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, China (including Hong Kong), India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam)

  • South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, and Uruguay)

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
Global Market Snapshot
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Types of Phytosterols
1.1.1.1 Free Sterols
1.1.1.2 Sterol Esters
1.1.1.3 Stanol Esters
1.1.2 Raw Material Sources
1.1.2.1 Vegetable Oil Distillates (VOD)
1.1.2.2 Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)
1.1.3 Phytosterols Product Portfolio of Major Companies

2. PHYTOSTEROLS APPLICATION ANALYSIS AND TRENDS
2.1 Food & Beverages
2.2 Dietary Supplements
2.3 Pharmaceuticals
2.3.1 Steroid Hormone Intermediates Commercially Produced from Phytosterols
2.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care
2.4.1 Phytosterols Based Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients

3. REGULATORY ASPECTS RELATED TO PHYTOSTEROLS

4. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
4.1 Phytosterols Production Capacity
4.1.1 Global Phytosterols Installed Capacities by Geographic Region
4.1.2 Global Phytosterols Installed Capacities by Company
4.1.3 Global Phytosterols Installed Capacities by Product Type and Raw Material Source
4.1.3.1 Global Free Sterols Installed Capacities by Geographic Region
4.1.3.2 Global Sterol Esters Installed Capacities by Geographic Region
4.1.3.3 Global Stanol Esters Installed Capacity
4.1.4 United States Phytosterols Production Capacity
4.1.5 European Phytosterols Production Capacity
4.1.6 Asia-Pacific Phytosterols Production Capacity
4.2 Company Profiles

5. KEY BUSINESS, PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

  • Kensing Acquires Spain based Sterol Esters Producer Vitae Naturals

  • Benecol Launches Stanols Enriched Oat Drinks in UK

  • Nestle Launches First Soy Beverage with Plant Sterols in Singapore

  • AOM Introduces its Advasterol Ester

  • US Start-up Fyxx Health Launches Good-For-You Snack Line with Plant Sterols

  • Kensing Acquires BASF's Natural Vitamin E and Phytosterols Plant in Kankakee, Illinois

  • Kellogg Launches Cholesterol Lowering Sultana Bran Breakfast Cereal in Australia

  • Way2B Launches World's First Functional Drink with Water-Soluble Plant Sterols

  • Advanced Organic Materials Commences Manufacturing Operations in Spain

  • New Study Shows Novel Probiotic Reduces Cholesterol More Effectively than Phytosterols

  • Sanitarium Launches Sterols Enriched Breakfast Cereal in Australia

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global Phytosterols Market Overview by Type
6.1.1 Phytosterols Type Market Overview by Global Region
6.1.1.1 Free Sterols
6.1.1.2 Sterol Esters
6.1.1.3 Stanol Esters
6.2 Global Phytosterols Market Overview by Application
6.2.1 Phytosterols Application Market Overview by Global Region
6.2.1.1 Food & Beverages
6.2.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
6.2.1.3 Dietary Supplements
6.2.1.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7. NORTH AMERICA

8. EUROPE

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

10. SOUTH AMERICA

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Organic Materials S.A. (AOM S.A.)

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

  • Arboris, LLC

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill, Inc.

  • COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • Fairchem Organics Limited

  • Fujian Glanny Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Conat Biological Products Co., Ltd.

  • Kensing, LLC.

  • Matrix Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

  • Raisio Oyj

  • VERBIO Vereinigte Bioenergie AG

  • Vitae Naturals

  • Wiley Companies

  • Wilmar Nutrition (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

  • Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co Ltd (HSF)

  • Yichun Dahaigui Life Science Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymzada

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-phytosterols-market-report-2023-europe-leads-the-way-for-demand-and-consumption-with-asia-pacific-close-behind-301774444.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

