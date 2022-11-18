ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in piezo film sensor market to 2025 by product type (piezoelectric accelerometers, piezoelectric force sensor, and piezoelectric pressure sensor), material (ceramic crystals and PVDF), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the global piezo film sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries. The global piezo film sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are growing usage of piezo film sensor in the microelectronics and semiconductor industries and growing demand in the medical and automotive sectors.



Growth in various segments of the Piezo Film Sensor market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the global piezo film sensor market by product type, material, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Piezoelectric Accelerometer

• Piezoelectric Force Sensor

• Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor



By Materials [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Ceramic Crystals Film

• PVDF Film



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• Rest of the World



Some of the piezo film sensor companies profiled in this report include TE Connectivity, Kureha Corporation, APC International, Noliac AS, Measurement Specialties Inc., and PI Ceramic GmbH.



The analyst forecasts that PVDF will remain the largest material segment over the forecast period, as it exhibits higher piezoelectricity than other polymers and produces electrical signals in response to temperature variations.



Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of piezo film pressure and tilt sensor in touch pads of several smartphones.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in the consumer electronics and automotive industries and rising adoption of piezo film sensor as tilt sensor and pressure sensor in consumer electronics.



Features of the Global Piezo Film Sensor Market



• Market size estimates: Global piezo sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as product type, material, end use industry, and region.

• Regional analysis: Global piezo sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities product type, material, end use industry, and region for global piezo sensor market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global piezo sensor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global piezo film sensor market by product type (piezoelectric accelerometer, piezoelectric force sensor, and piezoelectric pressure sensor), material (ceramic crystals, PVDF), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW))?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the piezo film sensor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in piezo film sensor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the piezo film sensor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the piezo film sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this piezo film sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this piezo film sensor market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in this piezo film sensor market?



Report Scope



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages More than 150

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Million

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger, Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments Product Type (Piezoelectric Accelerometer, Piezoelectric Force Sensor, and Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor), Material (Ceramic Crystals, PVDF), End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Others)

Regional Scope North America (USA, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, and Italy), Asia (China, India, Japan, and South Korea), and ROW

Customization 10% Customization without Any Additional Cost

