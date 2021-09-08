U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: - Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market to Reach $3. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Piezoelectric Ceramics estimated at US$2.

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032511/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Capacitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Data Storage Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $713.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
- The Piezoelectric Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$713.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$754.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Optoelectronic Devices Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
- In the global Optoelectronic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$356 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$467.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$482.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

  • Aerotech, Inc.

  • APC International, Ltd.

  • CeramTec GmbH

  • CTS Corporation

  • Kistler Group

  • L3harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Mad City Labs, Inc

  • Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

  • Piezo Technologies

  • piezosystem jena GmbH




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032511/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Capacitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Capacitors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Storage
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Data Storage Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Storage Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Optoelectronic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Optoelectronic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Optoelectronic Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Actuators &
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Actuators & Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Actuators & Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: France Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: India Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Piezoelectric Ceramics by
Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic
Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Ceramics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices,
Actuators & Sensors and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data
Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Piezoelectric Ceramics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 115: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric
Ceramics by Application - Capacitors, Data Storage Devices,
Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors and Other

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032511/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


