Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Report 2022: Demand for Robust Linear Motors in the Electronics and Assembly Industries Boosts Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market
Global Piezoelectric Materials Market

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Piezoelectric Materials Market - Analysis By Material Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Piezoelectric Materials Market was valued at USD 1506.14 Million in the year 2021. Rapid adoption in the automobile industry, notably from production conglomerates like China, is significantly boosting demand.

Due to the rise in the consumption of electronics across many different industrial verticals, demand for robust linear motors in the electronics & assembly sector is expected to surpass that of other sectors. The monitoring of structure health is one of the primary potential applications for piezoelectric materials.

In the construction sector like buildings, bridges, and aeroplanes, tiny electronics are installed, and the devices are intended to function constantly for a number of years. All these factors are driving the piezoelectric materials market worldwide in every application, and in every industry.

Active piezoelectric materials are becoming more popular in the automotive and healthcare sectors, however, the cost and availability are impeding this growth. Even the manufacturers anticipate further advancements as piezoelectric smart materials technology becomes more widely used. Consequently, the market's ability to expand will be hampered by the rising price of piezoelectric materials. Commodity price volatility may not just be a temporary phenomenon, as supplies of many raw materials are becoming harder to secure.

Based on the Material Type, Piezoceramics accounts for the largest share in the year 2022E. The most commonly used type of piezo ceramics is PZT (Lead Zirconate Titanate). PZT sensors exhibit most of the characteristics of ceramics, namely a high elastic modulus, brittleness and low tensile strength. PZT are quite popular in the market for consumption basis. There are many other piezoelectric ceramics available in the market that are quietly used such as Lithium Niobate, Gallium Arsenide, Zinc Oxide etc.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of the Piezoelectric Materials market for the historical period of 2018-2021, estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by Material Type (Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites, Others).

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by Application (Actuators, Sensors, Transducers, Generators, Motors, Others).

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, Others).

  • The Global Piezoelectric Materials Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India).

  • The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Material Type, Application and End-User.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Target Audience:

  • Piezoelectric Material Companies

  • Consulting and Advisory Firms

  • Government and Policy Makers

  • Regulatory Authorities

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

230

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$1.53 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1.89 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.3%

Regions Covered

Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Piezoelectric Materials Market: Product Overview

4. Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Analysis

5. Global Piezoelectric Materials Market: Segment Analysis

6. Global Piezoelectric Materials Market: Regional Analysis

7. North America Piezoelectric Materials Market: An Analysis (2018 - 2028)

8. North America Piezoelectric Materials Market: Segment Analysis

9. North America Piezoelectric Materials Market: Country Analysis

10. Europe Piezoelectric Materials Market: An Analysis (2018 - 2028)

11. Europe Piezoelectric Materials Market: Segmental Analysis

12. Europe Piezoelectric Materials Market: Country Analysis

13. Asia pacific Piezoelectric Materials Market: An Analysis (2018 - 2028)

14. Asia pacific Piezoelectric Materials Market: Segmental Analysis

15. Asia Pacific Piezoelectric Materials Market: Country Analysis

16. Latin America, Middle East & Africa Piezoelectric Materials Market Analysis

17. Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Dynamics

18. Market Attractiveness

19. Piezoelectric Materials Market: Price Analysis

20. Competitive Landscape

21. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

22. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v12cyi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


