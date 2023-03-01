Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Report 2022: Demand for Robust Linear Motors in the Electronics and Assembly Industries Boosts Growth

Company Logo

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Piezoelectric Materials Market - Analysis By Material Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Piezoelectric Materials Market was valued at USD 1506.14 Million in the year 2021. Rapid adoption in the automobile industry, notably from production conglomerates like China, is significantly boosting demand.

Due to the rise in the consumption of electronics across many different industrial verticals, demand for robust linear motors in the electronics & assembly sector is expected to surpass that of other sectors. The monitoring of structure health is one of the primary potential applications for piezoelectric materials.

In the construction sector like buildings, bridges, and aeroplanes, tiny electronics are installed, and the devices are intended to function constantly for a number of years. All these factors are driving the piezoelectric materials market worldwide in every application, and in every industry.



Active piezoelectric materials are becoming more popular in the automotive and healthcare sectors, however, the cost and availability are impeding this growth. Even the manufacturers anticipate further advancements as piezoelectric smart materials technology becomes more widely used. Consequently, the market's ability to expand will be hampered by the rising price of piezoelectric materials. Commodity price volatility may not just be a temporary phenomenon, as supplies of many raw materials are becoming harder to secure.



Based on the Material Type, Piezoceramics accounts for the largest share in the year 2022E. The most commonly used type of piezo ceramics is PZT (Lead Zirconate Titanate). PZT sensors exhibit most of the characteristics of ceramics, namely a high elastic modulus, brittleness and low tensile strength. PZT are quite popular in the market for consumption basis. There are many other piezoelectric ceramics available in the market that are quietly used such as Lithium Niobate, Gallium Arsenide, Zinc Oxide etc.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Piezoelectric Materials market for the historical period of 2018-2021, estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by Material Type (Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites, Others).

The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by Application (Actuators, Sensors, Transducers, Generators, Motors, Others).

The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, Others).

The Global Piezoelectric Materials Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Material Type, Application and End-User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





