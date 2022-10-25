U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Piezoelectric Materials Markets Report 2022 Featuring L3Harris Technologies, CeramTec, Arkema, Solvay, TDK, Murata Manufacturing, Meggitt, Johnson Matthey, &7 APC International

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market
Global Piezoelectric Materials Market

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Piezoelectric Materials Market - Analysis By Material Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market was valued at USD 1506.14 Million in the year 2021

Rapid adoption in the automobile industry, notably from production conglomerates like China, is significantly boosting demand. Due to the rise in the consumption of electronics across many different industrial verticals, demand for robust linear motors in the electronics & assembly sector is expected to surpass that of other sectors.

The monitoring of structure health is one of the primary potential applications for piezoelectric materials. In the construction sector like buildings, bridges, and aeroplanes, tiny electronics are installed, and the devices are intended to function constantly for a number of years. All these factors are driving the piezoelectric materials market worldwide in every application, and in every industry.

Active piezoelectric materials are becoming more popular in the automotive and healthcare sectors, however, the cost and availability are impeding this growth. Even the manufacturers anticipate further advancements as piezoelectric smart materials technology becomes more widely used.

Consequently, the market's ability to expand will be hampered by the rising price of piezoelectric materials. Commodity price volatility may not just be a temporary phenomenon, as supplies of many raw materials are becoming harder to secure.

Based on the Material Type, Piezoceramics accounts for the largest share in the year 2022E. The most commonly used type of piezo ceramics is PZT (Lead Zirconate Titanate). PZT sensors exhibit most of the characteristics of ceramics, namely a high elastic modulus, brittleness and low tensile strength. PZT are quite popular in the market for consumption basis.

There are many other piezoelectric ceramics available in the market that are quietly used such as Lithium Niobate, Gallium Arsenide, Zinc Oxide etc.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of the Piezoelectric Materials market for the historical period of 2018-2021, estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by Material Type (Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites, Others).

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by Application (Actuators, Sensors, Transducers, Generators, Motors, Others).

  • The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, Others).

  • The Global Piezoelectric Materials Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India).

  • The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Material Type, Application and End-User.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include CTS Corporation

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • CeramTec

  • Arkema S.A.

  • Solvay S.A.

  • TDK Corporation

  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Meggitt plc

  • Johnson Matthey

  • APC International, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twea9l

Attachment

