Global Pigments Market Size to Hit the US$40 Bn Mark by 2025 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research in a New Study

London, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significant demand generated from key end-use industries like paints and coatings, leather, plastics, and paper, continues to drive sales of pigments worldwide. Fairfield Market Research in its recently released report states that the global pigments market has been progressing at a stable pace and the trend will continue throughout the period projection, 2021 – 2025. Manufacturers of printing inks are also likely to generate sizeable demand for pigments, in turn driving the growth of market in the near future. Exhibiting the estimated growth of over 4.5% during the stipulated period, pigments market is projected to reach the revenue of around US$40 Bn by 2025 end.

Key Research Insights

Global pigments market size to expand at a steady 4.6% CAGR during 2021 - 2025

Sales of TiO 2 sales dominant, accounting for over 65% of global pigment demand

Demand from paints and coatings industry accounts for more than 50% of global pigment demand





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Global pigment production volume reached around 10 MT in 2018 and titanium dioxide recorded to be the bestselling inorganic pigment category. Besides, iron oxide, and carbon black were also estimated to be among the widely used inorganic pigments in global pigments market. While TiO 2 continues to hold its dominance in terms of sales that account for over 65% share of the total demand, the market will also witness gradual rise of the other two segments, i.e., organic, and specialty pigments. Moreover, eco-friendly pigments are also likely to gain traction given the growing interest of consumer industries worldwide. In terms of end-use, pigment consumption by paints and coatings manufacturers is expected to account for more than half the global demand. While this is clearly attributable to rapid expansion of the building and construction industry, printing inks also represent an attractive category for manufacturers of high-quality pigments.

Key Report Highlights

Growing urbanization remains the key enabler as modern printing industry demands high-quality pigments, and colours and pigments for greater efficacy





Plastics, and printing inks represent the next key demand generators, following paints and coatings





Specialty pigments picking up, eco-friendly pigments garner attention worldwide





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific remains a significant market for pigment manufacturers. Being the leading producer, and well as consumer, Asia Pacific will continue to retain its dominance throughout the period of projection. China, and India especially are expected to be housing the major producers and the regulatory compliance will remain a vital factor influencing the market growth, especially when it comes to production of lead chromate, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). A heavily regulated industry, pigments market largely relies on the Chinese markets for finished products, as well as intermediaries. Substantial gains are expected from decorative coatings. On the other side, pigments market in North America, and Europe will largely benefit from industrial coatings.

Key Players in Global Pigments Market Space

DIC Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Venator Materials PLC, Clariant, and The Chemours Company

REPORT SCOPE :

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2025 Market Size in 2021 US$33.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$40.2 Bn CAGR 4.6% (2021 - 2025) Key Players Chemours, TRONOX Holding PLC., Venator, Lomon Billions Group, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., LANXESS, DIC Corporation, Altana AG, Heubach GmbH, Ferro Corporation, Cathay Industries Group

Market Segmentation

Product Coverage

Inorganic

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Chromium Compounds

Misc.





Organic

Azo

Phthalocyanine

Quinacridone

Misc.

Specialty

Classic Organic

Metallic

High performance organic

Light Interference

Complex Inorganic

Fluorescent

Luminescent/phosphorescent

Thermochromic

Misc.





Application Coverage

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics Commodity Engineered

Construction Materials

Misc.





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Product-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

