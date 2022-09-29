Global Pigments Market Size to Hit the US$40 Bn Mark by 2025 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research in a New Study
London, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significant demand generated from key end-use industries like paints and coatings, leather, plastics, and paper, continues to drive sales of pigments worldwide. Fairfield Market Research in its recently released report states that the global pigments market has been progressing at a stable pace and the trend will continue throughout the period projection, 2021 – 2025. Manufacturers of printing inks are also likely to generate sizeable demand for pigments, in turn driving the growth of market in the near future. Exhibiting the estimated growth of over 4.5% during the stipulated period, pigments market is projected to reach the revenue of around US$40 Bn by 2025 end.
Key Research Insights
Global pigments market size to expand at a steady 4.6% CAGR during 2021 - 2025
Sales of TiO2 sales dominant, accounting for over 65% of global pigment demand
Demand from paints and coatings industry accounts for more than 50% of global pigment demand
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Global pigment production volume reached around 10 MT in 2018 and titanium dioxide recorded to be the bestselling inorganic pigment category. Besides, iron oxide, and carbon black were also estimated to be among the widely used inorganic pigments in global pigments market. While TiO2 continues to hold its dominance in terms of sales that account for over 65% share of the total demand, the market will also witness gradual rise of the other two segments, i.e., organic, and specialty pigments. Moreover, eco-friendly pigments are also likely to gain traction given the growing interest of consumer industries worldwide. In terms of end-use, pigment consumption by paints and coatings manufacturers is expected to account for more than half the global demand. While this is clearly attributable to rapid expansion of the building and construction industry, printing inks also represent an attractive category for manufacturers of high-quality pigments.
Key Report Highlights
Growing urbanization remains the key enabler as modern printing industry demands high-quality pigments, and colours and pigments for greater efficacy
Plastics, and printing inks represent the next key demand generators, following paints and coatings
Specialty pigments picking up, eco-friendly pigments garner attention worldwide
Insights into Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific remains a significant market for pigment manufacturers. Being the leading producer, and well as consumer, Asia Pacific will continue to retain its dominance throughout the period of projection. China, and India especially are expected to be housing the major producers and the regulatory compliance will remain a vital factor influencing the market growth, especially when it comes to production of lead chromate, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). A heavily regulated industry, pigments market largely relies on the Chinese markets for finished products, as well as intermediaries. Substantial gains are expected from decorative coatings. On the other side, pigments market in North America, and Europe will largely benefit from industrial coatings.
Key Players in Global Pigments Market Space
DIC Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Venator Materials PLC, Clariant, and The Chemours Company
REPORT SCOPE :
Report Attributes
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Year
2021 - 2025
Market Size in 2021
US$33.4 Bn
Estimated Market Size in 2025
US$40.2 Bn
CAGR
4.6% (2021 - 2025)
Key Players
Chemours, TRONOX Holding PLC., Venator, Lomon Billions Group, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., LANXESS, DIC Corporation, Altana AG, Heubach GmbH, Ferro Corporation, Cathay Industries Group
Market Segmentation
Product Coverage
Inorganic
Titanium Dioxide
Iron Oxide
Carbon Black
Chromium Compounds
Misc.
Organic
Azo
Phthalocyanine
Quinacridone
Misc.
Specialty
Classic Organic
Metallic
High performance organic
Light Interference
Complex Inorganic
Fluorescent
Luminescent/phosphorescent
Thermochromic
Misc.
Application Coverage
Paints & Coatings
Printing Inks
Plastics
Commodity
Engineered
Construction Materials
Misc.
Geographical Coverage
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Report Inclusions
Market Estimates and Forecast
Market Dynamics
Industry Trends
Competition Landscape
Product-wise Analysis
Application-wise Analysis
Region-wise Analysis
Country-wise Analysis
Key Trends Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
