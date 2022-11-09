Global Pipe Coatings Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pipe Coatings estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Pipe Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$893.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Bredero Shaw FJCCS
Covestro AG
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
The Bayou Companies
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pipe Coating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water & Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 19: World Pipe Coatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Fusion Bonded Epoxy
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Fusion Bonded Epoxy
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Concrete Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Liquid Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Application -
Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings
and Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Application -
Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
