Global Pipe Coatings Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipe Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361160/?utm_source=GNW
Global Pipe Coatings Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pipe Coatings estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Pipe Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Segment to Record 5% CAGR

In the global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$893.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Bredero Shaw FJCCS
Covestro AG
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
The Bayou Companies
Wasco Energy Group of Companies


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361160/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pipe Coating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water & Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 19: World Pipe Coatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Fusion Bonded Epoxy
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Fusion Bonded Epoxy
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Concrete Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Liquid Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Application -
Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

JAPAN
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

CHINA
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

EUROPE
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

FRANCE
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

GERMANY
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings
and Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Pipe Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoplastic Polymer
Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings,
Concrete Coatings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Application - Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Chemical Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Application -
Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Coatings by Form - Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Powder Coatings and Liquid Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coatings by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder Coatings and
Liquid Coatings for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipe Coatings by Type - Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal
Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Pipe Coatings by Type -
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded
Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361160/?utm_source=GNW

