Global Piperine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

Piperine: Market Size. From $4. 87 billion in 2020, the global Piperine market is projected to reach $8. 88 billion by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.

8 from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing usage of health supplements, rising demand for herbs and spices and growing demand for processed food.



Global Piperine Market: Market Dynamics



Consumers are shifting preference towards organic products and demanding natural ingredients in the food products due to the growing health and wellness trend along with the rise in demand for ethnic food health benefits associated with consumption of piperine such as improved immune system, metabolism, memory, increased Serotonin, and Dopamine levels. These factors are propelling demand for piperine in nutraceutical products and functional foods all over the world. Due to the health benefits of piperine and pharmacological properties, it has found the position in preparations of various medicines along with making it an essential ingredient in different end-use industries. In addition, the advanced production techniques to extract piperine and the need for new tastes and convenience food enhance the market growth of piperine.



For instance, According to World Bank survey in 2016, over 65% population of the world belongs to 15-64 age group represent the wholesome consumers of the piperine.



On the other hand, the side effect associated with piperine likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, rising interest plant-derived drugs will further boost for the piperine market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Piperine



The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the Piperine Market due to the consumer demand for health supplements has increased as customers look to support their immune health, improve overall wellness and lessen anxiety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has affected many countries; consumers have increasingly turned toward piperine products, expressing greater interest in and engagement with the category. Analysis of social media activity related to increasing engagement as customers looks to boost their overall health and wellness as a precaution against illness. From the beginning of the pandemic in the past year, weekly health supplements sales accomplished growth of approximately 20%-140%, coupled with amplified social media interest since consumers are in need of immunity power the market for piperine as a health supplement has increased in the pandemic period.



By Product



Capsule Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The capsule segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period due to the growing demand for supplements. Since these health supplements are mostly taken in the form of capsules and they increase the level of nutrient absorption within body, improved metabolism, immune system, mental skills, and improve serotonin and dopamine levels and also increasing demand of nutraceuticals for various health benefits, are some other factors fueling the growth of the piperine market during the forecast period.



By Geography



Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the consumers’ preference for healthy food and increasing investments in the research and development activities and the rising technological advancements in the region increase the market growth.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Sabinsa Corporation

• Shaanxi Honghao Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

• Himalayan Herbaria Inc.

• Acetar

• Tianben Biological

• Ciyuan Biotechnology

• KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology

• Plamed Green Science Group

• SUPTEK

• NanJing Spring & Autumn Biological Engineering Co., Ltd

• Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Co., Ltd.

• United Laboratories

• Merck



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

