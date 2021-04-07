Abstract: - Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market to Reach $337. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings estimated at US$266.

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$337.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVC segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

- The Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

- Metal Flanges & Unions Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

- In the global Metal Flanges & Unions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 467 Featured) -

Story continues

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Aliaxis Group SA/NV

Amanco

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company

Arcelor Mittal

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Eaton Hydraulics Group

Europipe GmbH

EVRAZ North America

Forterra, Inc.

Georg Fischer Ltd.

GF Piping Systems Ltd.

Hancor Inc.

Ipex Inc.

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Nibco Inc.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Performance Pipe

Pipelife International GmbH

Techint Group

Tenaris SA

Tessenderlo Group

Tigre SA

TMK Group

United States Steel Corporation

Uponor Corp.

Wavin Holding B.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Engine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cell by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fuel Cell by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Cell by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Internal

Combustion Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion

Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Rankine Cycle

Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rankine Cycle Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rankine Cycle Engine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Stirling Engine

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Stirling Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Stirling Engine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for PEMFC by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for PEMFC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for PEMFC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for SOFC by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for SOFC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for SOFC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine

Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine

Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine

Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine

Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine,

Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat & Power

(Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel

Cell - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal

Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC

and SOFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion

Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential

and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and

Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel

Cell - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Engine and Fuel Cell for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal

Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC

and SOFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Internal Combustion Engine,

Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Internal Combustion Engine, Rankine Cycle

Engine, Stirling Engine, PEMFC and SOFC for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential

and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro Combined Heat &

Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Residential and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Micro

Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel

Cell - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro Combined

Heat & Power (Micro CHP) by Type - Engine and Fuel Cell Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



