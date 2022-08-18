U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

The Global Pipette Tips Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period

·7 min read
Pipette Tips are single-use, autoclavable accessories used with pipettes to take in and dispense liquids. Many laboratories all over the world make use of pipettes and micropipettes. Pipette tips can be used in a research/diagnostic lab to distribute liquids throughout a well plate for PCR testing.

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipette Tips Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315040/?utm_source=GNW
Micropipette tips may also be used by a microbiology lab testing industrial products to dispense testing materials like paint and caulk. Each tip has a different maximum microliter capacity, ranging from 0.01ul to 5mL.

The clear, plastic-molded pipette tips are designed to make it simple to see the contents. There is a variety of pipette tips available in the market, including sterile or non-sterile, filtered or non-filtered micropipette tips, and they should all be free of DNase, RNase, DNA, and pyrogen. To expedite processing and lower cross-contamination, pipettes and pipettors are equipped with pipette tips. They are available in a variety of materials and styles. The three most often used pipette styles are universal, filter, and low retention. In order to ensure accuracy and compatibility with the majority of laboratory pipettes, several manufacturers offer a large selection of first-party and third-party pipette tips.

The most important consideration while experimenting is precision. The experiment might not succeed if accuracy is compromised in any manner. If the wrong sort tip is chosen when using a pipette, the level of precision and accuracy of even the best-calibrated pipettes might be lost. If the tip is incompatible with the nature of the investigation, it may also make the pipette a source of contamination, wasting valuable samples or costly reagents. Additionally, it can cost a lot of time and lead to physical harm in the form of repetitive stress injury (RSI).

Many diagnostic laboratories utilize micropipettes, and these tips can be used to dispense liquids for PCR analyses. Micropipette tips can be used by laboratories that examine industrial products to dispense testing materials. The holding capacity of each tip ranges from around 0.01 ul to 5 mL. These transparent tips, which make it simple to see the contents, are made from plastic that has been molded.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led the worldwide economy to a great haul as a number of businesses all over the world were closed. Airports, ports, and local and international travel have all been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government-imposed lockdowns. This affected manufacturing processes and operations on a worldwide scale and had an impact on the economies of other nations. The demand and supply sides of the manufacturing industries are significantly impacted by full and partial national lockdowns. Production of pipette tips also slowed down as a result of a sharp reduction in economic activity.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Advancements In The Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industry

Companies involved in biotechnology are working harder than ever to create cutting-edge products and solutions that will treat diseases perfectly. Additionally, the expanding pharmaceutical industry, rising R&D expenditures, and an increase in the number of drug approvals across the world would fuel the disposable pipette tips market’s expansion in the coming years. With businesses investing more money to improve their products, this is probably going to increase. Pipetting materials, including glass and premium plastics, are undergoing considerable changes as a result of technological breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.

Increased Stability Along With Lesser Surface Adherence

The filter element does not need to be filled with protective liquid, making it convenient for transportation and storage. It is wrapped with high-quality hollow fiber membrane filament materials, and the product has good chemical stability, acid and alkali resistance, and bacteria resistance. Filtered pipette tips can also achieve automatic sewage discharge to ensure the integrity and stability of the water quality and output. It is challenging to foul up, has strong anti-pollution properties, and has good hydrophilicity.

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost And Risk Of Contamination

While positive displacement pipettes function similarly to syringes, they lack an air cushion. Because the solvent has nowhere to go, they are more precise when pipetting volatile liquids. Positive displacement pipettes are more suited for handling corrosives and biohazardous materials because there is no air cushion to increase the risk of contamination. Due to the unitary nature of the barrel and tip, which are both replaced when pipetting, these pipettes are very expensive. Depending on how accurate users require it to be, they might need to get it serviced more frequently. Recalibration, lubrication of the moving components, and replacement of any worn-out seals or other components should all be included in the service.

Type Outlook

By Type, the Pipette Tips Market is bifurcated into Filtered Pipette Tips and Non-Filtered Pipette Tips. In 2021, the non-filtered segment acquired the largest revenue share of the pipette tips market. The growth of the segment is rapidly growing as a result of fewer manufacturing facilities and the rising need for clinical diagnosis. The number of clinical diagnoses is increasing as a result of various novel diseases, such as monkeypox. Hence, this factor is also driving the growth of this segment of the market.

Technology Outlook

On the basis of Technology, the Pipette Tips Market is divided into Manual and Automated. In 2021, the automated segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the pipette tips market. For calibration, automatic pipettes are employed. In the teaching and research laboratories for biology, biochemistry, and microbiology, automatic pipettes are used to precisely transfer small liquid quantities. Pipettes are essential for testing in many biotech, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics businesses. Since pipettes are necessary for every step-in analytical lab, quality testing lab department, etc., they also need a lot of these gadgets.

End-User Outlook

based on End-user, the Pipette Tips Market is divided into Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institute, and Others. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological segment registered the biggest revenue share of the pipette tips market. The rising growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies all over the world. The increase in medication discovery and the commercialization of pharmacies are also credited with this market segment’s expansion.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Pipette Tips Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the pipette tips market. The growth of the regional market is majorly owing to an increase in incidences of cancer as well as genetic disorders has increased demand for medications and therapies that can treat these conditions. Due to the fact that even single regulatory permission might grant access to the entire region, the area is strategically crucial for the distribution of pipette tips.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Socorex Isba SA, Analytik Jena GmbH (Endress+Hauser AG), Eppendorf SE, INTEGRA Biosciences AG (INTEGRA Holding AG), and Labcon North America.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

• Non-Filtered

• Filtered

By Technology

• Manual

• Automated

By End User

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Academic & Research Institute

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• Corning Incorporated

• Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

• Socorex Isba SA

• Analytik Jena GmbH (Endress+Hauser AG)

• Eppendorf SE

• INTEGRA Biosciences AG (INTEGRA Holding AG)

• Labcon North America

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315040/?utm_source=GNW

