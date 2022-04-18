U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Global Plant-based Biologics and Expression Systems Market Report 2022-2035

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Biologics and Expression Systems Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A significant rise in the popularity of biologics has been observed over the years. The demand for such treatment modalities further witnessed a surge post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, about 85% of the drug candidates are produced using mammalian cell cultures. However, such systems are associated with a number of challenges; these include risk of introducing pathogens, concerns related to scale-up, decrease in productivity and rise in byproduct formation. It is also worth highlighting that research indicates that the existing mammalian cell capacities are likely to fulfill only 50% of the inflated demand (due to COVID-19) for biologics. In this context, owing to some major advances in synthetic organic chemistry, plant based expression systems have emerged as a promising alternative for the development of biologics. It is worth mentioning that plant-host engineering allows the production of proteins with distinct and uniform post-translational modifications, allowing the development of biologics, which demonstrate higher effectiveness, as compared to those produced using other protein expression systems, such as mammalian or yeast-based cell cultures.

Plant-based biologics are safer, as they pose negligible risk of introducing human and animal pathogens in the therapy candidates. Additionally, plant molecular farming has the ability to facilitate rapid (4-8 weeks) plant-based biologics manufacturing at a large scale, as well as to meet the emergency demands (as observed in the case of COVID-19 pandemic). Moreover, the running costs of a GMP plant-based manufacturing facility are reported to be 25% less than those using other expression systems.

Given the aforementioned factors, pharmaceutical players are actively adopting plant-based expression systems for the production of various recombinant proteins. A wide range of vaccine candidates, plant-based enzymes, therapeutic proteins and nutritional proteins have also been produced via transgenic and transient expression in entire plants or plant cell cultures.

Currently, close to 50 plant-based therapies have been developed / are being evaluated and more than 35 plant-based expression system providers are actively offering their proprietary technologies to drug developers. Multiple partnerships between industry and non-industry stakeholders, focused on the development of plant-based therapies, have been established. Driven by increasing prevalence of disease indications, growing demand for biologics, the ongoing efforts being carried out to advance the development of such products, as well as further optimize the associated technologies, the global plant-based biologics market is likely to grow at a healthy rate, in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of plant-based therapies in the pharmaceutical industry, over the next 13 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

The report includes:

  • A detailed overview of the current market landscape of plant-based expression system providers, including information on some relevant parameters such as the type of plant, type of product, type of service and type of expression system. Additionally, it highlights information on plant-based expression system providers, including details related to their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and number of proprietary technologies.

  • A detailed overview of the current market landscape of plant-based biologics, including information on their status of development, target disease indication, therapeutic area and type of product. Additionally, it highlights the developers of these novel therapeutics, including details on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and number of proprietary drug candidates.

  • Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in providing plant-based expression system technologies to drug developers. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its technology portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

  • An analysis of the recent partnerships and collaborations that have been inked between various stakeholders in the domain, during the period between 2017 and 2021, covering R&D agreements, licensing agreements, commercialization agreements, product development agreements, product development and manufacturing agreement, acquisitions and others.

  • An insightful company competitiveness analysis, including a 2*2 matrix comparing the key players engaged in offering plant-based expression systems, based on several relevant parameters. It also includes a benchmarking analysis of systems providers based on their portfolio strength and partnership activity.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players engaged in providing plant-based expression systems?

  • What are the key plant sources utilized by drug developers to manufacture plant-based biologics?

  • Which are the key therapeutic areas for which plant-based biologics are being developed?

  • What are the different proprietary technologies of plant-based expression system providers?

  • What type of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of different plant-based expression system providers?

  • What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to plant-based biologics?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Mentioned

  • Agrenvec

  • Angany

  • AzarGen Biotechnologies

  • Baiya Phytopharm

  • BC Partners

  • BGM Pharmaceuticals

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

  • Bio-Manguinhos

  • Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)

  • BioMed Central

  • Caliber Biotherapeutics

  • Cape Biologix Technologies

  • Carnegie Corporation of New York

  • CellFree Sciences

  • Chiesi Farmaceutici

  • Corteva Agriscience

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Defyrus

  • Dow AgroSciences

  • Dynavax Technologies

  • EdgePoint AI

  • Eleva

  • Elsevier

  • ERS Genomics

  • Eversea

  • Fraunhofer Society

  • Frontiers

  • G+FLAS Life Sciences

  • GenScript

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Government of Canada

  • Healthgen Biotechnology

  • HotHouse BioEngineering

  • iBio

  • Icon Genetics

  • Inno-3B

  • John Wiley and Sons

  • Kentucky Bioprocessing

  • Leaf Expression Systems

  • LenioBio

  • Lincoln Diagnostics

  • Lung Biotechnology

  • McMaster University

  • MDPI

  • Medicago

  • Nature Publishing

  • Nomad Bioscience

  • ORF Genetics

  • Oxford University Press

  • PBL Technology

  • Pfizer

  • Phylloceuticals

  • PlantForm

  • Poliomyelitis Research Foundation

  • POSCO

  • ProdiGene

  • Profacgen

  • Protalix Biotherapeutics

  • RubrYc Therapeutics

  • Safi Biosolutions

  • Samabriva

  • SarcoMed USA

  • Sigma-Aldrich

  • Solarvest BioEnergy

  • Synthon

  • Takara Bio

  • Transactiva

  • Unibio

  • Ventria Bioscience

  • Wilfrid Laurier University

  • Zea Biosciences

  • Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmnkec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


